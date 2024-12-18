Khabib/Islam/Team Abdulmanap are the biggest stars in MMA right now.

D

I was shocked to see that DJ's video with them got 2.5 million youtube views in 2 days. Not to mention the small scenes that went viral.

There were also some viral clips from Khabib's little interview with CCC.

Long term, we see who was in the game to take over and not to take part.


tenor.gif
 
No, Jones is. <JonesLaugh> <goldie> <JonesDXSuckIt>
 
Unfortunately their fans do not buy PPV and they are unmarketable in the Word's biggest markets.
 
You do know Khabib and Islam have their own Youtube channels and videos and we could simply see if that's the case or this is just a one off viral video right

From a guy in Mighty Mouse who routinely does hundreds of thousands of views in his regular videos regardless right
 
DOMMA said:
Unfortunately their fans do not buy PPV and they are unmarketable in the Word's biggest markets.
Islam didn't handpick Poirier for his only defence of 2024 because his PPVs do well.
 
markg171 said:
You do know Khabib and Islam have their own Youtube channels and videos and we could simply see if that's the case or this is just a one off viral video right

From a guy in Mighty Mouse who routinely does hundreds of thousands of views in his regular videos regardless right
Cope. MM could have done that with any other MMA or boxing icon and it isn't breaking much over his normal view count.

These boys did that with no Nelk bois etc BS or any try hard behaviour.
 
Khabib the former P4P#1 almost has more IG followers than Conor

Islam is the P4P#1 superstar

Umar #1 contender

Usman is the Bellator champ and will probably be the biggest star out of all of them in the end
 
