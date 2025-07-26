Khabib is full of shit and he knows it — Jon Jones is not past his prime

Khabib said that... But Topuria said Jon Jones should be the #1 pound for pound based solely off the performance he saw from JJ and Stipe. He said "after watching JJ vs Gane and specially Stipe, I don't know how he's not the #1 pound for pound... He's better now than he was"



Dricus, after the Stipe fight, said he wouldn't like to see a fight between Jon Jones and Tom because he said he likes both, but said "I can't never bet against Jon Jones, he is not just the GOAT but I believe he's the best still right now"



DDP told in an interview with a French journalist though that "I am conflicted as to who's better right now, Jon Jones or Pereira. I've said both are the best and I think they should fight as in my view they are the current #1 and #2 fighters of all time right now"



Jiri said Tom wouldn't stand a chance vs Jon Jones, but he said he'd been interested in seeing how Alex would do vs Jones (podcast in April)



So Khabib is full of shit. I don't think any of you can name the gym Jon Jones trains in right now. No matter what you do, I challenge you to tell the gym he trains in and his head coach. You won't be able to do that because we don't know ... He doesn't train in the Jackson's gym ever since he left the LHW division.



I also get that 3 years off would be a long time that should make a fighter worse. But Jon Jones took on a younger and natural Gane in 2 minutes without even getting punched back. Then Jon Jones torn his shoulder, had to stay a year with no training... While Miocic said he has been training the whole time (not for nothing he was always fit and lean and saying he felt better than in his last 3 fights because he put in an effort to get in shape he could not before)... Jon Jones started training in September for their fight in November, while before he was recovering, that was his second fight in HW after a 3 years lay off and training less than Miocic (he trained 2 months in a 2 months camp)... And Miocic didn't win a single round and was TKO'd with a spinning heel kick to which Jon Jones accuracy was such that he targeted the space his feet could pass...



Tom after the fight on the TNT lab channel said "Miocic was way better than I thought. He didn't look old. After that first round, I don't know how he still had the conditioning to push the way he did... He got hit with 30 elbows from a vertical position. His condition was surprisingly good for him to be fighting the way he did after that round"...



So logic wise, Jon Jones should be out in his prime. But we have no evidence of that except the opposite, as JJ folded 2 opponents in a dominant way he hadn't displayed in some time. Gordon Ryan said JJ trains obsessively in a time off and studies fights in a crazy way... To the point he said JJ knew every move certain fighters who are unknown from other organizations used... And that JJ before the Miocic fight was instead of warming up, rehashing the Trump dance for 10 minutes in the lock up while saying how he'd beat Stipe.



I mean, we have Alex Pereira who is wrestling wrestlers who weigh 250 lbs and holding his own impressively in huge work outs right now while keeping a pace that is unusual for someone who's 38 yo. Alex said he would fight every month if the UFC let him. Jon Jones recently said "whether my opponent is Tom Aspinall or who know maybe Alex Pereira , I am going to fight in the White House"...



Point is, logic can't be applied to fighters that are not normal... Jon Jones isn't normal. There's no logical way to explain how according to Topuria and DDP, JJ and Alex are the best right now, though they lean Jon Jones slightly, with an age like that. But there are guys who defy logic... Whether we want to accept it or not. I don't know how, but I think Jon Jones right now is better than he was at 30 years old. Is it weird? Yes... But he is not normal.