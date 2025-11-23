Khabib: If you want to become best fighter, you need to sacrifice everything

ShaggyDoyle
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Feb 13, 2025
- Messages
- 360
- Reaction score
- 1,472
This is the mindset of Caucus fighters, it is just training. No holidays, no family life and your only friends are your teammates.
Imagine what khabibs career could have been if he had just lived a life of hedonism. He could have been on Jones level.
Sounds basedHe sacrificed his nose to cocaine, pregnant ladies to his car, his arm to steroids, his fiancé to his knuckles, dude knows sacrifice
He sacrificed his nose to cocaine, pregnant ladies to his car, his arm to steroids, his fiancé to his knuckles, dude knows sacrifice
imagine doing all those bad sht in lifeHe sacrificed his nose to cocaine, pregnant ladies to his car, his arm to steroids, his fiancé to his knuckles, dude knows sacrifice
Being sponsored by a billionare like Ziyavudin Magomedov probably helps a bit too.
Notice that Khabib -- nor any of his teammates -- has ever had a real job, yet somehow they're able to afford the best training in Russia, the US, and Thailand.
Peculiar.
Lolwut? Khabib and Islam were trained by Khabib's dad out of a shitty rec center in Dagestan.Being sponsored by a billionare like Ziyavudin Magomedov probably helps a bit too.
Notice that Khabib -- nor any of his teammates -- has ever had a real job, yet somehow they're able to afford the best training in Russia, the US, and Thailand.
Peculiar.
Ohh please, that old chestnut. Its like that overdone movie trope, the full force of the ussr behind abdul manap....instead of a bunch of boys with nothing else to do just training and more trainingBeing sponsored by a billionare like Ziyavudin Magomedov probably helps a bit too.
Notice that Khabib -- nor any of his teammates -- has ever had a real job, yet somehow they're able to afford the best training in Russia, the US, and Thailand.
Peculiar.
Being sponsored by a billionare like Ziyavudin Magomedov probably helps a bit too.
Notice that Khabib -- nor any of his teammates -- has ever had a real job, yet somehow they're able to afford the best training in Russia, the US, and Thailand.
Peculiar.