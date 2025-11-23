Khabib: If you want to become best fighter, you need to sacrifice everything

Being sponsored by a billionare like Ziyavudin Magomedov probably helps a bit too.

Notice that Khabib -- nor any of his teammates -- has ever had a real job, yet somehow they're able to afford the best training in Russia, the US, and Thailand.

Peculiar.
 
This is the mentality that leaves you homeless in Qatar if you follow it.

In all honesty, it’s not that Khabib didn’t put in hard work, but his dad openly laid out the plan for his entire career and even created a fight promotion to get him started. Most fighters don’t have that.

It's easier to sacrifice when the whole gameplan was set up in front of you to follow.
 
This is nothing new. This applies to pretty much any significant endeavor, vocation, or sport.

The question, when you’re all old and rickety, is whether the glory was worth all the sacrifice, family, friends, time, peace.
 
europe1 said:
Being sponsored by a billionare like Ziyavudin Magomedov probably helps a bit too.

Notice that Khabib -- nor any of his teammates -- has ever had a real job, yet somehow they're able to afford the best training in Russia, the US, and Thailand.

Peculiar.
Yes, but its quite usual that money follow good and hard work. Its not like random dudes got paid to do it.
 
europe1 said:
Being sponsored by a billionare like Ziyavudin Magomedov probably helps a bit too.

Notice that Khabib -- nor any of his teammates -- has ever had a real job, yet somehow they're able to afford the best training in Russia, the US, and Thailand.

Peculiar.
Lolwut? Khabib and Islam were trained by Khabib's dad out of a shitty rec center in Dagestan.





a663ed56-islam-makhachev-khabib-nurmagomedov-sparring.jpg
 
europe1 said:
Being sponsored by a billionare like Ziyavudin Magomedov probably helps a bit too.

Notice that Khabib -- nor any of his teammates -- has ever had a real job, yet somehow they're able to afford the best training in Russia, the US, and Thailand.

Peculiar.
Ohh please, that old chestnut. Its like that overdone movie trope, the full force of the ussr behind abdul manap....instead of a bunch of boys with nothing else to do just training and more training
 
europe1 said:
Being sponsored by a billionare like Ziyavudin Magomedov probably helps a bit too.

Notice that Khabib -- nor any of his teammates -- has ever had a real job, yet somehow they're able to afford the best training in Russia, the US, and Thailand.

Peculiar.
That's an excellent argument for why athletes should be able to make money off of sponsors. Peculiar how the Reebok deal killed these opportunities for many fighters.
 
The ability of Bones to take over any thread discussing a great fighter is the most unprecedented phenomenon in the history of the sport. No longer GOAT level. Call him Jonesus
 
