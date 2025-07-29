Khabib has suggestion/advice for Khamzat vs DDP

FrankDux
Time-stamped 1:41:42
Cliffs:
-Khabib says Khamzat is better striker than DDP
-DDP is not very accruate at striking but better cardio/doesn't give up
-Khabib says Khamzat should do opposite of his normal strategy
-Khabib says Khamzat should strike with him first round or 2, save energy, and then in later rounds (if needed), go for takedowns/maul/smesh/khamzat-style
Great advice IMO. I'm curious to see Khamzat's gameplan going into this matchup. He's obviously been training his cardio a lot more for this fight.
