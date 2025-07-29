  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Khabib has suggestion/advice for Khamzat vs DDP

Time-stamped 1:41:42


Cliffs:
-Khabib says Khamzat is better striker than DDP
-DDP is not very accruate at striking but better cardio/doesn't give up
-Khabib says Khamzat should do opposite of his normal strategy
-Khabib says Khamzat should strike with him first round or 2, save energy, and then in later rounds (if needed), go for takedowns/maul/smesh/khamzat-style

Great advice IMO. I'm curious to see Khamzat's gameplan going into this matchup. He's obviously been training his cardio a lot more for this fight.
 
I agree up until he says "do opposite of his normal strategy". The longer the fight goes the higher the likelihood that the worse striker with the better cardio lands. Plus, the longer it goes, the worse Khamzat's mauling will be and the better DDP is going to be (relatively speaking).
 
Khamzat has better striking than DDP? I'm not usually one to doubt Khabib's analysis, but when did that happen? Does he mean more orthodox/technical striking?
 
Khamzat has power for sure, but his head movement makes Ronda's head movement resemble prime Roy Jones Jr. He went to living death in striking with a LW Gilbert Burns, and hasn't shown much improvement since then.

He needs to stick with what he does best, as that's what he's used to and his best route to victory
 
"do the opposite of what has gotten you this far" is incredible advice. like if george costanza became an mma coach. great job, sir
 
