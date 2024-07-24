Khabib has been banned from leaving Russia since July 5

"He was never my friend" - PutinI thought Khabib was a mega star there. Surprised they haven't cut him a deal and worked it out yet...
Send locationhe's banned from leaving russia, yet he is not in russia right now and posting on instagram.
I mean it's admirable. Basically saying fuck u Putin for invading Ukraine. He didn't overtly say it but it was clear where khabib stood.Great life decision pissing off Putler, lmao.
Bro the war in Russia is changing everything. They are raising taxes to fund the war and cracking down hard on everyone.I thought Khabib was a mega star there. Surprised they haven't cut him a deal and worked it out yet...
Won’t they (the russian government and it’s minions) just freeze his assets in Russia and make his familys life difficult? His family is still there, I guess? Even if they don’t have power over you, they can and will make your life miserable with that kind of stuff.He's in Dubai training with Umar
so basically like the westBro the war in Russia is changing everything. They are raising taxes to fund the war and cracking down hard on everyone.