Khabib has been banned from leaving Russia since July 5

Damn, it says This includes a family house in Dagestan and his entire car collection.. which is 7 cars will be taken by the bailiffs.

Khabib calling up Dana now and saying mom has had a change of heart and wants to see her son fight

dana_white_caricature.jpg
 
he's banned from leaving russia, yet he is not in russia right now and posting on instagram.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
I thought Khabib was a mega star there. Surprised they haven't cut him a deal and worked it out yet...
Click to expand...
Bro the war in Russia is changing everything. They are raising taxes to fund the war and cracking down hard on everyone.
 
Koala said:
He's in Dubai training with Umar
I guess you can wasteland this
Click to expand...
Won’t they (the russian government and it’s minions) just freeze his assets in Russia and make his familys life difficult? His family is still there, I guess? Even if they don’t have power over you, they can and will make your life miserable with that kind of stuff.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,344
Messages
55,903,330
Members
174,980
Latest member
Carmelo

Share this page

Back
Top