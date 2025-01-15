Khabib has a jail? a holding cell?

Blanqa Blanqua
Sherdog God Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 28,233
- Reaction score
- 32,087
Wild claims by Javier Mendes lol:
“He Has a Jail at Home” – Coach Reveals Khabib’s Insane Muhammad Ali Inspiration To Train His Students Better
Coach Javier Mendez talked about the holding facility which Khabib Nurmagomedov uses to discipline his students in his home.
www.essentiallysports.com
I'd love to see pics.
Edit:
Thanks to @Sean Chowdhury for creating the cover pic at top of post, epic, haha
Last edited: