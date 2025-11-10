Khabib found something "really, really beautiful in this world..."

oski
Best Ref Ever
He was speaking to reporter about McClownshoes:
“One thing is really, really beautiful in this world: when you don’t like somebody, you go inside the cage, you smash him, and they give you money. Outside of the cage, if you do this, you go to jail....
I was waiting for that moment for so long. I could not only fight but also talk to him. I used that moment to enjoy. It was my vacation.”
