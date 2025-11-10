Khabib found something "really, really beautiful in this world..."

oski

oski

He was speaking to reporter about McClownshoes:

“One thing is really, really beautiful in this world: when you don’t like somebody, you go inside the cage, you smash him, and they give you money. Outside of the cage, if you do this, you go to jail....

I was waiting for that moment for so long. I could not only fight but also talk to him. I used that moment to enjoy. It was my vacation.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov claims bitter Conor McGregor fight was 'vacation' despite mass brawl

Khabib Nurmagomedov is sure to stoke the flames on this feud again... 😬
Here are all beautiful things he found:
1762776921241.png
 
I hate to break it to him, yea he won, but he didn't really smesh McGregor in any way that was noteworthy. it was the jump from the cage and antics that followed were the memorable part of that fight.
Not to mention, making threats while simultaneously refusing fights and saying, "i'm retired" is a massive downgrade from "send me location".
 
ninja boot said:
I hate to break it to him, yea he won, but he didn't really smesh McGregor in any way that was noteworthy. it was the jump from the cage and antics that followed were the memorable part of that fight.
Not to mention, making threats while simultaneously refusing fights and saying, "i'm retired" is a massive downgrade from "send me location".
It's been almost a decade, I think we've heard all we can about Conor-Khabib, the fight, how one felt about the other and vice versa.
 
Ozze said:
Lmaaao at Islam blowing bubbles!
Then he barfs, loooool.
