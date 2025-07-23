koa pomaikai
Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Conor McGregor rivalry fueled by UFC: ‘It was all Dana’s doing’
According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, his feud with Conor McGregor was all part of the UFC’s plan.
www.mmafighting.com
Nurmagomedov: Hunter might not like hearing this, but it was Dana White who built that fight up.
Zubairev: What I mean is, it was all set up like that. That whole bus incident, for example, they basically opened the door for him. They gave him access everywhere.
Nurmagomedov: It was all Dana’s doing.
Zubairev: He did it well, though. Looking back now, you get it.
Nurmagomedov: I even told him he did a good job. ‘Good job, Dana.’ Not just him. Hunter alone wouldn’t have been enough. They were all involved.
Does Khabib finally get that the Mcgregor bus incident was probably the best thing to happen in his career?