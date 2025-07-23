  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Khabib finally admits he was glad for the Mcgregor bus incident and that it was good promotion

Jul 23, 2024
889
2,110
Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Conor McGregor rivalry fueled by UFC: ‘It was all Dana’s doing’

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, his feud with Conor McGregor was all part of the UFC’s plan.
Nurmagomedov: Hunter might not like hearing this, but it was Dana White who built that fight up.

Zubairev: What I mean is, it was all set up like that. That whole bus incident, for example, they basically opened the door for him. They gave him access everywhere.

Nurmagomedov: It was all Dana’s doing.

Zubairev: He did it well, though. Looking back now, you get it.

Nurmagomedov: I even told him he did a good job. ‘Good job, Dana.’ Not just him. Hunter alone wouldn’t have been enough. They were all involved.


Does Khabib finally get that the Mcgregor bus incident was probably the best thing to happen in his career?
 
So attack on Lobov "the group of peaceful muslims talking to Lobov" incident doesnt exist in the history book of Khabib.
It was all bloodthirsty Dana White who orchestrated the carnage and opened doors for mad-out-of-no-reason Conor to have whole bus attacked.
thenotoriousmma_38640857_314036369153727_6517618313403564032_n.jpg
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Fun times, lol it's the biggest ufc ppv of all time for goid reason.
That rivalry was and still is a fever dream
From a promotional/entertainment outside the cage point of view McG is the best to ever do it in MMA.

I say this as someone who never liked him, but to be that good at fighting and also be a charismatic narcissistic antagonist is a recipe for box office success.
 
Everyone was so soft about that incident.

In boxing how many times have fighters literally caved eachother heads in at the face-off / press conference? Plenty.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
From a promotional/entertainment outside the cage point of view McG is the best to ever do it in MMA.

I say this as someone who never liked him, but to be that good at fighting and also be a charismatic narcissistic antagonist is a recipe for box office success.
Absolutely. To add to that, Khabib was the first of what would become a new era in mma, the dagestani dispatchers.
And I'd argue he's the most entertaining out of all of them, both in fight style and on the mic. He was fucking hilariously dead pan in his delivering Let's go with your chicken or number 1 easy fight lightweight division!

It was must see tv in that 90s Waco sense
 
They need the Conor effect. You can't promote a fight saying you married your cousin.

That was such an insane week.

Coked out Conor and coked out Jon. We might not ever see 2 volatile figures like that being as good as they were in the same time again in UFC.

The talent in UFC now as good as ever but the spectacle, pure fuckery of that period in the 2010s they haven't come close to and they've tried manufacturing a lot of gimmicks. Just haven't been able to capture it since.
 
And now Dana is promoting Powerslap and Boxing. UFC is dying.
 
