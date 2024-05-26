Anderson was not an impressive MMA adapted grappler and even by UFC standards, his wrestling credentials were unimpressive.



For those who don't know, he was a jr college and later Division III wrestler. This is completely unremarkable.



People saying he 'out wrestled DC' are high. DC would literally throw him out of a window if he felt like it. Khabib couldn't make a world team, let alone medal. The best wrestlers mop the floor with guys who mop the floor with Khabib.



He was a really incredible MMA grappler. I'd also add, he didn't really fight any impressive grapplers in the UFC. Even a middling Division II guy took him down. Dos Anjos was the best grappler he beat.