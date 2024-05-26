Media Khabib Easily Outgrappling Bellator LHW Champ Corey Anderson Today

Anderson was not an impressive MMA adapted grappler and even by UFC standards, his wrestling credentials were unimpressive.

For those who don't know, he was a jr college and later Division III wrestler. This is completely unremarkable.

People saying he 'out wrestled DC' are high. DC would literally throw him out of a window if he felt like it. Khabib couldn't make a world team, let alone medal. The best wrestlers mop the floor with guys who mop the floor with Khabib.

He was a really incredible MMA grappler. I'd also add, he didn't really fight any impressive grapplers in the UFC. Even a middling Division II guy took him down. Dos Anjos was the best grappler he beat.
 
Oddmonster said:
Where is the extended video? 7 seconds of nothing really is not that interesting. the 20 mins one I would like to see.
Click to expand...
It was posted on twitter, supposedly there is one.. Though haven't found it yet. Was probably just trolling.
 
Black9 said:
Best MMA Grappler Ever?
Click to expand...

Definitely not.

Khabib has a history of cheating. One of the most glaring examples is his last fight before joining the UFC. His opponent was a regional journeyman with 20+ losses and Khabib still felt the need to cheat by grabbing the ropes to prevent a takedown. Khabib's cheating was so egregious that the referee finally took a point away.

bf3c7c2ea88b42ad97d0a222d54e7a6f-ezgif-com-optimize.gif


06d3017aebdb4eefb8068808559958dc-ezgif-com-optimize.gif


Here is another example. Khabib cheated by shamelessly grabbing Tibau's shorts to try to stop takedowns. Even with Khabib cheating, Tibau was still able to take him down.

undefined-Imgur-ezgif-com-cut.gif


Khabib also cheated repeatedly on the scale. He missed weight against Trujillo. He no-showed the weigh-ins with the interim belt on the line at UFC 209 against Tony Ferguson because he was overweight. Khabib eventually would only fight in Abu Dhabi without an athletic commission, so he could do sham weigh-ins.
 
