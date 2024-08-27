Khabib Nurmagomedov on post-fight brawl after beating Conor McGregor: ‘I really wanted to bite someone’s heart’ Khabib Nurmagomedov addresses his actions after he beat Conor McGregor at UFC 229 and then almost immediately jumped over the cage to go after some of McGregor’s teammates.

Khabib was on a podcast where he talked about McGregor, he went so far as to say that he even prayed to God to let him hurt Mcgregor““It was like we just signed the contract, and it was like I prayed to God, just close the cage and me and him be alone,”Daniel Cormier also discusses how even to this day Khabib hates Conor and Islam beating Conor would be how that story can be closed out.