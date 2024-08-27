Media Khabib discusses the raw rage and hatred he has towards McGregor; even prayed to God to put McGregor in cage with him

Khabib was on a podcast where he talked about McGregor, he went so far as to say that he even prayed to God to let him hurt Mcgregor

““It was like we just signed the contract, and it was like I prayed to God, just close the cage and me and him be alone,”

Khabib Nurmagomedov on post-fight brawl after beating Conor McGregor: ‘I really wanted to bite someone’s heart’

Khabib Nurmagomedov addresses his actions after he beat Conor McGregor at UFC 229 and then almost immediately jumped over the cage to go after some of McGregor’s teammates.
Daniel Cormier also discusses how even to this day Khabib hates Conor and Islam beating Conor would be how that story can be closed out.

 
Protect Conor? WTF is he talking about lol
 
“He talk about my religion, he talk about my country, he talk about my father, he come to Brooklyn and he broke bus...

...it’s not just about fight promotion, it runs deeper than that...

We start getting into religion, beliefs, culture and races and things along that line...

...be very, very careful when you tread there because it’s more than a fight at that point.”
 
McGregor performing mental warfare against opponents before facing Khabib
1724754936051.png

McGregor after performing mental warfare against Khabib and subsequent opponents

1724755010609.png
1724755057048.png
 
oski said:
Love Khabib but muslims are such a sensitive bunch aren't they
 
Lol and people say Conor is the obsessed one

Imagine being the winner of the fight and still obsessed, still having nightmares and being infatuated by a guy you already beat several years later

Hopefully the sad little man finds peace one day
 
yet another religion of peace moment
 
Off course Dana didn't hear him. Dana can't hear shit
 
oski said:
It was the bus.

Khabib has always been very protective of them.
 
Biting someones heart is actually a pretty good metaphor.

But hey, feel free to continue with the dumbass xenophobia.
 
