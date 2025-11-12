Kung Fu Kowboy
Joe Rogan recently said Pereira vs. Jones is the biggest possible matchup in human history. However, Nurmagomedov disagrees. According to “The Eagle,” Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria is the biggest fight that could be made right now. While Nurmagomedov acknowledges Pereira vs. Jones as a huge matchup, he doesn’t think it beats Makhachev vs. Topuria.
A Welterweight Blockbuster
"I think right now Islam vs. Topuria is gonna be the biggest fight, not Jones and Pereira. It’s still a big fight, but not on that level,” Nurmagomedov said on the “Weighing In” podcast.
While Jones was the heavyweight champ, he avoided fighting interim champ Tom Aspinall for over a year before retiring this past June. However, Jones returned to the drug testing pool just weeks later when President Donald Trump announced plans for a UFC event at the White House in June 2026. Meanwhile, Pereira reclaimed his light heavyweight title by making quick work of Magomed Ankalaev in their rematch at UFC 320 last month. “Poatan” subsequently called out Jones for a super fight at heavyweight.
Khabib Disagrees with Joe Rogan About Biggest Potential UFC Matchup
Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't think Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones is the biggest fight possible right now.
