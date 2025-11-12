Khabib Disagrees with Joe Rogan About Biggest Potential UFC Matchup

GettyImages-1435664459-scaled.jpg

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t think Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones is the biggest fight possible right now.

Joe Rogan recently said Pereira vs. Jones is the biggest possible matchup in human history. However, Nurmagomedov disagrees. According to “The Eagle,” Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria is the biggest fight that could be made right now. While Nurmagomedov acknowledges Pereira vs. Jones as a huge matchup, he doesn’t think it beats Makhachev vs. Topuria.

A Welterweight Blockbuster​


"I think right now Islam vs. Topuria is gonna be the biggest fight, not Jones and Pereira. It’s still a big fight, but not on that level,” Nurmagomedov said on the “Weighing In” podcast.

While Jones was the heavyweight champ, he avoided fighting interim champ Tom Aspinall for over a year before retiring this past June. However, Jones returned to the drug testing pool just weeks later when President Donald Trump announced plans for a UFC event at the White House in June 2026. Meanwhile, Pereira reclaimed his light heavyweight title by making quick work of Magomed Ankalaev in their rematch at UFC 320 last month. “Poatan” subsequently called out Jones for a super fight at heavyweight.

Khabib Disagrees with Joe Rogan About Biggest Potential UFC Matchup

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t think Alex Pereira vs. Jon Jones is the biggest fight possible right now.
Islam has never been as popular or infamous as Jones nor as popular as Poatan and neither has Topuria. Perhaps not even in Muslim countries which btw don’t count toward the bulk of PPV sales. Who knows what the hell he meant by this claim other than Islam me boy so his fight bigger. His credibility in discussions of anything unbiased involving Islam cannot be taken seriously
 
Last edited:
Huge test for Islam this weekend. Not sure if he can get it done.
 
Potentially yes
Islam vs Ilia biggest fight to make now
 
Khabib is right but if Islam drops to 155 to fight Ilia its bullshit. Both fighting at 170 would be awesome
 
i dont think ilia vs islam could ever disappoint

jones vs alex has a strong potential to be a snoozer if alex gets put on his back early.
 
But did Joe actually say that?

Thought he said Jones v Periera at the White House would be…
 
Agree with Rogan, Islam is great but ilia is not, hasn't done anything as great as Alex and Jon done, he needs to do more for this fight to matter more.
 
Poatan is arguably the only "must watch" fighter in the entire organization.
Casuals know him far and wide, neither Islam nor Topuria have nearly as much public clout.
Bars are full for Poatan fights, you could find a seat anywhere for Toppy vs Chucky and Islam vs Dustin.
 
Pereira/ Jones a significantly bigger fight than Ilia/ Islam. 2, 2 division champions, one of them being the goat vs 1, 2 division and a lightweight champ who defends his belt against featherweights. Not even comparable.
 
Khabib is right as usual.

Alex and Jones are old.

Islam and Topuria are both prime and the current top 2 p4p.
correct, Islam and Topuria are in their prime, but the question remains whether they would be able to sell that fight as well as Jones v. Poatan. I think Poatan is a bigger name than they are too casuals, and then you add JBJ, I do not think money making-wise, the UFC could throw out a bigger fight sans Conor.
 
i like how people say Poatan is a bigger name and just going by their anecdotal perspective of their time of going to bars for fights.

i get that is your perspective on your side of the pond but as a Spaniard who often travels to Asia, you know, the worlds biggest continent i can say Makachev is far and away miles bigger than Poatan's name there. Central to east asia practically anywhere. Huge huge name in Asia.

Topuria is huge in EU on the other hand.

Islam has 11m followers on Insta whereas Poatan has 7.7 and ones followers aren't based on weekly antics with Nina Drama.
 
Mind Mine said:
Islam has never been as popular or infamous as Jones nor as popular as Poatan and neither has Topuria. Perhaps not even in Muslim countries which btw don’t count toward the bulk of PPV sales. Who knows what the hell he meant by this claim other than Islam me boy so his fight bigger. His credibility in discussions of anything unbiased involving Islam cannot be taken seriously
Islam Makhachev has 11 million Insta followers and Poatan only has 7.7 million. Are you sure he's more popular in Muslim countries?
 
This might be true from a hardcore fanboy perspective, but on a global and financial level he is absolutely wrong.

Ilia is not the world star he would love to be yet, and Islame is very close to Kabeeb status, which also means jackshit if there is no Conor on the opposite side.

Lets be honest, the Spanish aint buying that many PPVs and the rest of Europe barely knows Ilia.

And Dagis and moslims in general are no big spenders either, shit, they do not spend at all. The rich Sheikh bullcrap is literally 0.001% of the moslim world, the rest is cheap as shit, watching fights over a cracked stream from a room full of fifteen people sitting on the floor. They aint gonna even buy a fake shirt, let alone anything from real UFC merchandise.

Thats no hate but the pure truth when it comes to the financial potential of this match up.​
 
Ilia vs Islam would be huge, but Jon vs Pereira would be massive.
 
