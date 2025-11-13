AL-Tappo McSnappo
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Jul 15, 2021
- Messages
- 8,498
- Reaction score
- 10,855
Just missing punches and knees
Khabib is too funny, he bullies everybody.
He even be telling Javier and DC, hey you have to do cardio too!
Khabib:Where is ______!?!?
Javier: Oh I think __________ is dead.
Khabib: Dead? He has to train. Tell him he has to come train. Death is no excuse.
Just missing punches and knees
There was this russian press conference that was translated, where Coach Khabib was talking about torturing his guys and you can tell that even Islam think he is going overboard sometimes, but they know that training with him is the best thing for them and it comes from him wanting them to succeed.That pressure… sheesh… makes great fighters crumble.
Khabib is a beast.
Yea man… their discipline and dedication is exactly why they are where they are in life.There was this russian press conference that was translated, where Coach Khabib was talking about torturing his guys and you can tell that even Islam think he is going overboard sometimes, but they know that training with him is the best thing for them and it comes from him wanting them to succeed.
Khabib said something like Islam going for two weeks vacation out of the gym after a fight was unbelievable, how can you be out of gym for two WEEKS
Islam 's face was like "brather...chill..."
Yea man… their discipline and dedication is exactly why they are where they are in life.
DC was also recently talking about teaching his son the other day and speaking about how he is hard on his son when he coaches him - like Abdulmanap was to his students - because it prepares them for the hardships of life.
We need more of that in America.
Soft ass generations of kids growing up now.
Khabib and Islam are both low key hilarious in training.
Their natural direct bluntness is perfect for this gameHonestly i find it very impressing how much both of them can pick their spots to be funny in English.
It is a breath of fresh air in comparison to a lot of more brash fighters that shoot a bunch of half cocked childish insults that don't land in hopes of getting one decent soundbite out of an interview or press conference.
Having someone kicked off a plane because you work for an airline and wanted to use your fat privilege is not tooling somebody. It's incompetance.Khabib got tooled and bullied by an overweight female airline hostess.
Khabib got tooled and bullied by an overweight female airline hostess.