Media Khabib bullies Ali

Khabib is too funny, he bullies everybody.

He even be telling Javier and DC, hey you have to do cardio too!

Khabib:Where is ______!?!?

Javier: Oh I think __________ is dead.

Khabib: Dead? He has to train. Tell him he has to come train. Death is no excuse.
 
Hold up... Did Ali plant a kiss right at the start... :eek:
HHJ said:
Khabib and Islam are both low key hilarious in training.
 
HNIC215 said:
That pressure… sheesh… makes great fighters crumble.

Khabib is a beast.
There was this russian press conference that was translated, where Coach Khabib was talking about torturing his guys and you can tell that even Islam think he is going overboard sometimes, but they know that training with him is the best thing for them and it comes from him wanting them to succeed.

Khabib said something like Islam going for two weeks vacation out of the gym after a fight was unbelievable, how can you be out of gym for two WEEKS

Islam 's face was like "brather...chill..."
 
HHJ said:
Yea man… their discipline and dedication is exactly why they are where they are in life.

DC was also recently talking about teaching his son the other day and speaking about how he is hard on his son when he coaches him - like Abdulmanap was to his students - because it prepares them for the hardships of life.



We need more of that in America. 💯

Soft ass generations of kids growing up now.
 
HNIC215 said:
Abdulmanap said something like "once they are no longer a child, once they are 15 yrs old, I will be very hard on them. These will be athletes, representing our country.
 
shunyata said:
Khabib and Islam are both low key hilarious in training.
Honestly i find it very impressing how much both of them can pick their spots to be funny in English.

It is a breath of fresh air in comparison to a lot of more brash fighters that shoot a bunch of half cocked childish insults that don't land in hopes of getting one decent soundbite out of an interview or press conference.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Their natural direct bluntness is perfect for this game
 
joy2day said:
Khabib got tooled and bullied by an overweight female airline hostess.
Having someone kicked off a plane because you work for an airline and wanted to use your fat privilege is not tooling somebody. It's incompetance.
 
