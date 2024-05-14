Khabib beat 20 cans before facing real competition

Even in MMA this situation is not unusual.In any other sport it would be expected to face 20+ cans before competing against high ranked opponents. But in MMA divisions can be shallow and a fighter with KO power and TDD can go very far.
Khabib is a fantastic fighter, but he is no where near the GOAT talks for me. The quality of most of his opponents were low, and the higher quality fighters were all strikers, besides Tibau who, by most accounts, won the fight.Is this your goat?
Skill wise I think he is the goat. I think he could’ve broke all the records if he didn’t retireKhabib is a fantastic fighter, but he is no where near the GOAT talks for me. The quality of most of his opponents were low, and the higher quality fighters were all strikers, besides Tibau who, by most accounts, won the fight.
That doesn't mean he was a can. This man rolled up Anderson Silva as if he was a white belt. I'm sure a lot of Khabib's opponents have a similar story fighting in Russia their whole career and are written off as "cans" because of this. I'd bet anything a lot of these guys are similar to Takase in the sense that they are much better than their record suggests.