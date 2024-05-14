Khabib beat 20 cans before facing real competition

A lot of guys from Khabibs record are looked at as "cans" because their records aren't very good. Years ago in Japan there were a lot of these guys who were good fighters but they werenr managed well/protected and because of this they took fights well out of their weight class and suffered a lot of losses. This doesn't mean that they sucked or that they couldnt give great fighters a run for their money.Daiju Takase is the perfect example. A lot of clowns on sherdog would look at his 7-13 record on wikipedia and automatically write him off as a "can" when in reality he was a really skilled grappler who should have fought at LW his whole career but because of the unconventional matchup landscape in JMMA he ended up taking fights at much higher weight classes against much bigger opponents and took a lot of losses.That doesn't mean he was a can. This man rolled up Anderson Silva as if he was a white belt. I'm sure a lot of Khabib's opponents have a similar story fighting in Russia their whole career and are written off as "cans" because of this. I'd bet anything a lot of these guys are similar to Takase in the sense that they are much better than their record suggests.When I see these kids on sherdog throw the word "can" around like it's nothing I imagine what kind of person they are and how much experience they actually have. Chump ass behavior.