Khabib beat 20 cans before facing real competition

In any other sport it would be expected to face 20+ cans before competing against high ranked opponents. But in MMA divisions can be shallow and a fighter with KO power and TDD can go very far.
 
If I can't MMAth my way from your Fight Finder page to a former UFC champion's, you're a fucking bum
 
Fight Professor said:
In any other sport it would be expected to face 20+ cans before competing against high ranked opponents. But in MMA divisions can be shallow and a fighter with KO power and TDD can go very far.
Even in MMA this situation is not unusual.

It's just when You've never known the taste of defeat, the sorrow of loss, only raised hands, and eternal victory, the feeble and unwashed have to say something.
 
A lot of guys from Khabibs record are looked at as "cans" because their records aren't very good. Years ago in Japan there were a lot of these guys who were good fighters but they werenr managed well/protected and because of this they took fights well out of their weight class and suffered a lot of losses. This doesn't mean that they sucked or that they couldnt give great fighters a run for their money.

Daiju Takase is the perfect example. A lot of clowns on sherdog would look at his 7-13 record on wikipedia and automatically write him off as a "can" when in reality he was a really skilled grappler who should have fought at LW his whole career but because of the unconventional matchup landscape in JMMA he ended up taking fights at much higher weight classes against much bigger opponents and took a lot of losses.

That doesn't mean he was a can. This man rolled up Anderson Silva as if he was a white belt. I'm sure a lot of Khabib's opponents have a similar story fighting in Russia their whole career and are written off as "cans" because of this. I'd bet anything a lot of these guys are similar to Takase in the sense that they are much better than their record suggests.

When I see these kids on sherdog throw the word "can" around like it's nothing I imagine what kind of person they are and how much experience they actually have. Chump ass behavior.

🤡
 
8q2tsh.jpg
 
Not to mention, he did dispatch seven of those cans in eight months.
 
Oddmonster said:
Khabib is a fantastic fighter, but he is no where near the GOAT talks for me. The quality of most of his opponents were low, and the higher quality fighters were all strikers, besides Tibau who, by most accounts, won the fight.
Skill wise I think he is the goat. I think he could’ve broke all the records if he didn’t retire
 
his last win was embarrassing

we were laughing on the sherdog forums

laughing on the sherdog forums

he's absolute dirt

did u know that he beat 20 real estate agents and calls himself unbeaten

an unbeaten tomato can that is
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
That doesn't mean he was a can. This man rolled up Anderson Silva as if he was a white belt. I'm sure a lot of Khabib's opponents have a similar story fighting in Russia their whole career and are written off as "cans" because of this. I'd bet anything a lot of these guys are similar to Takase in the sense that they are much better than their record suggests.
So you are just assuming they are not cans despite their can records? Solid argument.
 
