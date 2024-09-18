Khabib Appreciation

BJJ4Tone said:
I just saw this on Twitter and thought it was worth sharing.

Our 170 lbs champion, who got to where he is largely by being a dominant grappler, talking about what it's like grappling with Khabib.



Love him or hate him, you have to admit that this is very impressive.

<5>
People want to down play Khabib's accomplishments just because he didn't hold the belt long or they just don't like him. He's the real goat imo, never lost, never even had as much as a scratch, and never tested positive. He was way better than Islam imo. Btw they said he was doing that shit to middleweights.
 
Poirierfan said:
I've made this comparison on here before, but he's the Barry Sanders of MMA...
He may not have every cumulative record there is, but on a per-fight basis, there's never been anyone better or more dominant.

Khabib is Gronk and Jon Jones is Tony Gonzalez, if you will.
 
Dear Khabibi,

Shookran for shoving your rock hard pee-pee in Conor's backside and making his fans wallow in their own feces for nearly a decade.
Also, you did pretty darn OK in UFC🏆
 
Next time you hear this story, Khabib is drinking the coffee while finishing the kimura.
 
Khabib was definitely one of the greatest, and I can't stand him. I rooted against him every time. I do wish he had hung around and that a big time WW fight had happened. As to my first wish, he was smart to get out. As to my second, I don't think it was his fault it didn't. Had the UFC offered and had the offer been good enough to interest him, then it would have occurred.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
That's why Khabib was never scared to move up to the WW division. :rolleyes:
BJJ4Tone said:
Exactly. He was never, ever, ever scared to do that.
I mean he wasn't scared. He set the record at LW and left after his pops died. Thats not being scared, that's life. There was a time when he talked about making the move but then he lost a lot of mass around the barboza fight and focused on 155.

I think not fight at 170 was a missed opportunity tho. He would've done really well regardless of if he got a belt. Would've had some great fights
 
Khabib has quite a few salty haters here, but even most fighters consider him one of the best ever.

Guy rarely lost a round, and never sustained any visible damage in any fight.

One of the most dominant fighters ever.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
MMA fans are such numbskulls. The fact that people believe Khabib is a top 5 fighters ever is disgraceful. Khabib as your GOAT is clear indication of n00b status.
Thank you for pointing this out and settling the matter. I will delete the post ASAP.

But seriously, if you ever decide to get into MMA, holler at me. I can teach you a lot.
 
GreatSaintGuillotine said:
I mean he wasn't scared. He set the record at LW and left after his pops died. Thats not being scared, that's life.
Exactly... His dream fight was not only at 170, but against the GOAT, GSP.
Circumstances led to that not happening, but to ever imply that he was scared is hilarious to me.
 
NoStoneUnturned said:
definitely one of the greatest, and I can't stand him. I rooted against him every time.
Me with Holloway, Charles and Alex.
I don't like them and I always root for their opponents, but I am certainly not stupid enough to suggest that they're not all great and legends.
 
