Khabib and Islams relationship allowed them to shut down lightweight for the last 8 years

Plus they get to hold the title without defending against eachother
Which would be a great stylistic matchup
But instead allows them to avoid eachother and take out contenders while the other holds the belt
Obviously Islam was doing bigger favors for Khabib then Khabib was doing for Islam
 
Khabib is a few years older and was more refined than Islam at the time. The timing was good though. It allowed Charles to build his resume up and for Islam to take it.
 
I'd be curious, if someone could post the stats, how many top ten LWs they've each beaten.

I love Khabib, but have not been impressed with Islam.
 
FilipEmoFights said:
Plus they get to hold the title without defending against eachother
Which would be a great stylistic matchup
But instead allows them to avoid eachother and take out contenders while the other holds the belt
Obviously Islam was doing bigger favors for Khabib then Khabib was doing for Islam
islams first ranked fighter was hooker, and they fought after khabib retired. so its not as if islam was taking out contenders and future challengers for khabib whilst khabib was still active.
 
Juicy Jon said:
8 years and not even 8 title wins between them. Great stuff.
Khabib:
- 2018: 2 title wins
- 2019: 1 title win
- 2020: 1 title win

Islam:
- 2022: 1 title win
- 2023: 2 title wins
- 2024: 1 title win

Thats 8 title wins in 6 years
lol this thread is so bad


yeah it was their relationship. Nothing to do with skills I guess lol

Like two other friends could do this easy right? BUT ITS MORALLY WRONG
 
