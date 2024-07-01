Khabib and Islams relationship allowed them to shut down lightweight for the last 8 years

FilipEmoFights
Plus they get to hold the title without defending against eachother
Which would be a great stylistic matchup
But instead allows them to avoid eachother and take out contenders while the other holds the belt
Obviously Islam was doing bigger favors for Khabib then Khabib was doing for Islam
