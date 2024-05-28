Khabib and Islam M relationship is weird af.

Istryker said: Sure not disagreeing with that but Islam whole legacy is being Khabibs sidekick, why don't he try to prop Islam up as a martial artist on his own? Click to expand...

No one is really thinking Islam is just Khabib's sidekick though. They all know he didnt get in there and headkick Volk for him. They have similarties but also big differences. Its all noticable. This is All just lighthearted fun.