Khabib and Islam M relationship is weird af.

Istryker

Istryker

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Mar 28, 2019
Messages
6,700
Reaction score
5,451
Khabib is a goat but also a hater who wants to steal Islam Makachev shine and keep him in his shadow, all that fake humble shit why not let your little guy get all the shine?

 
He is practically his big bro. Of course he gotta bust his balls.
 
Istryker said:
Khabib is a goat but also a hater who wants to steal Islam Makachev shine and keep him in his shadow, all that fake humble shit why not let your little guy get all the shine?

Khabib out here beating guys up via proxy

I like it.
 
CieloLuce said:
He is practically his big bro. Of course he gotta bust his balls.
Sure not disagreeing with that but Islam whole legacy is being Khabibs sidekick, why don't he try to prop Islam up as a martial artist on his own?


svmr_db said:
Khabib barely even runs his own instagram I imagine, also some fan probably made that artwork. You're acting like Khabib whipped that all up himself lmao.
He posted it, it's how he feels. He's not fighting or coaching on Saturday. Islam is.
 
Istryker said:
Sure not disagreeing with that but Islam whole legacy is being Khabibs sidekick, why don't he try to prop Islam up as a martial artist on his own?
No one is really thinking Islam is just Khabib's sidekick though. They all know he didnt get in there and headkick Volk for him. They have similarties but also big differences. Its all noticable. This is All just lighthearted fun.
 
Istryker said:
Sure not disagreeing with that but Islam whole legacy is being Khabibs sidekick, why don't he try to prop Islam up as a martial artist on his own?





He posted it, it's how he feels. He's not fighting or coaching on Saturday. Islam is.
True. Can't argue with it. Motivation brutha.
 
HHJ said:
No one is really thinking Islam is just Khabib's sidekick though. They all know he didnt get in there and headkick Volk for him. They have similarties but also big differences. Its all noticable. This is All just lighthearted fun.
remember most people here have never participated in locker room talk or even had friends, this is all foreign for them
 
VinceArch said:
Khabib forever rustling jimmies. LW GOAT.
giphy.gif
 
