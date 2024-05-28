Khabib and Islam M relationship is weird af.

LOL @ Khabib still playing PS4
Khabib is a goat but also a hater who wants to steal Islam Makachev shine and keep him in his shadow, all that fake humble shit why not let your little guy get all the shine?
Bro they were gonna leave poor abubakar to freeze to death.He is practically his big bro. Of course he gotta bust his balls.
Khabib barely even runs his own instagram I imagine, also some fan probably made that artwork. You're acting like Khabib whipped that all up himself lmao.
Yes.Is this what Izzy meant by Frozen like elsa?
I wonder what the rules are for Dagestani Counterstrike.
They probably beat the shit out of each other for Lan Hacking
He posted it, it's how he feels. He's not fighting or coaching on Saturday. Islam is.
No one is really thinking Islam is just Khabib's sidekick though. They all know he didnt get in there and headkick Volk for him. They have similarties but also big differences. Its all noticable. This is All just lighthearted fun.
True.remember most people here have never participated in locker room talk or even had friends, this is all foreign for them