I mean has the GOAT ever been wrong about anything?
“In one year, Usman has grown a lot. I’m fighting with him myself, I’m working personally. And from the outside, he’s at least on the same level as them. A year ago I would have said we still have to wait, but now he’s already at that level. Time will show.”
Khabib Nurmagomedov: Usman Nurmagomedov ‘on the same level’ as Ilia Topuria, Arman Tsarukyan
Usman Nurmagomedov puts his PFL lightweight title on the line Saturday in Dubai.
www.mmafighting.com
