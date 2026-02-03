  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Khabib adament that Topuria and Arman are screwed when young Usman Nurmagomedov moves over

I mean has the GOAT ever been wrong about anything?

Khabib Nurmagomedov: Usman Nurmagomedov ‘on the same level’ as Ilia Topuria, Arman Tsarukyan

Usman Nurmagomedov puts his PFL lightweight title on the line Saturday in Dubai.
“In one year, Usman has grown a lot. I’m fighting with him myself, I’m working personally. And from the outside, he’s at least on the same level as them. A year ago I would have said we still have to wait, but now he’s already at that level. Time will show.”
 
annoyed-face-annoyed.gif
 
Khabib knows adamantium and that Wakanda is hiding it from captain Nurmagomedica
 
100% this.

Dude has been staying over in Bellator all this time for a reason.

Topuria flattens him in under a round.
I think you're underselling an undefeated and arguably the most talented active fighter at Team Khabib who is still nowhere near his prime. And he stayed at PFL/Bellator defending his title for years because they're paying him 3 times more than the UFC would. He's the star of their promotion.
 
If it's up to Dana, Arman would be taking over those cardio boxing classes that Dana used to teach. Dana can hold a grudge.
 
Not hard to be the star of PFL when there's no one else there. And he's not even their main star anyway. Dakota is. PFL have no male stars anymore.

I'm not saying Usman isn't decent either. He is, but he also failed a drug test (doesn't matter what that it wasn't "performance enhancing"), and he was still a dirty as fuck fighter against Hughes, who is his best win. And it's not like Hughes has shown he's some elite talent yet when his best win is a split over Mckee.
 
Bellator confirmed it was on the banned list but not performance enhancing and Paul Hughes is a beast who Usman handled twice.

PFL/Bellator arguably has a better LW division than the UFC.
Ah yes, the mystery banned substance that the company refused to identify. Totally not suspicious.
 
