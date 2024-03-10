Khabib’s legacy aged incredibly well

I've said this before to Khabib fanboys: Islam is not Khabib. Whatever Islam does is something that Islam accomplished, not Khabib. He is not an extension of him.



If you want to complain about this then you have to make the deal you always run away from. You must accept that Khabib would also get taken into deep waters by a 145lber, end the fight getting beat up on his back and possible get a gift decision. Gotta take the good with the bad, can't have it both ways.