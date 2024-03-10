Khabib’s legacy aged incredibly well

I agree that Poirier beating BSD and Gaethje beating Chandler and Fiziev enhances Khabib's legacy, but not sure if Islam beating Oliviera means anything for Khabib
 
I've said this before to Khabib fanboys: Islam is not Khabib. Whatever Islam does is something that Islam accomplished, not Khabib. He is not an extension of him.

If you want to complain about this then you have to make the deal you always run away from. You must accept that Khabib would also get taken into deep waters by a 145lber, end the fight getting beat up on his back and possible get a gift decision. Gotta take the good with the bad, can't have it both ways.
 
They can't deny it anymore, and that's why they're silent now.

All those fighters that "are a threat to Khabib and the reason he ran away ", got demolished by his leftovers.
 
I remember at the time people were playing down the win by suggesting "Dustin is a blown up FW".. <45>

He's a top 10 all time LW who has arguments for overall best resume.
 
When it comes to Khabib, two type of retards are talking about him.
1- Haters who say ''he is not the LW GOAT, he had easy matchups'' etc.
2- Fangirls who say ''he is the P4P GOAT, if he didn't retire he would've defend the title 20 times so him defending it only 3 times is not important.''

Both Khabib and Abdulnamap thinks these are bullshit btw
 
ComfortablyNumb55 said:
How?

He left in his prime partly to protect the 0 and avoid 170.

Yeah but this argument only valid when people from certain religion say ''he is the GOAT regardless of the weight division!''. No need to bring that up right now
If you only talk about the LW, he is easily the best ever
 
