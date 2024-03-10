Khabib’s legacy aged incredibly well

EnthusiastCultivator
With Poirier beating BSD
Gaethje beating Chandler and Fiziev
Islam beating Oliviera.
No one yet managed to come up who is a threat to Khabib’s legacy, only his literal brother for life in Islam can surpass Khabib and this speaks volumes on his legacy.
