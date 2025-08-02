  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Kevin Vallejos gave Jean Silva his TOUGHEST fight

From what I've seen, Kevin looks like the real deal, he was really young in their first match, who knows, he might improve faster and be the better FW in a couple of years. His hands are lightning fast
 
Looked gassed in round 3 tonight

Obviously a great fighter … good striking - power and takedown defense … but looks to carry too much muscle and slow down if he doesn’t find the finish
 
Looked gassed in round 3 tonight

Obviously a great fighter … good striking - power and takedown defense … but looks to carry too much muscle and slow down if he doesn't find the finish
While I agree, he still won the third round from 2/3 judges and he landed a lot of good shots in the third, shots that would've dropped and finished many people but Silva's chin is made of pure methamphetamine.

Khamzat looks gassed majority of the time from round 3 onwards but he's still fighting for a title next and many think he will win it.

Kevin at his age and with his skillset, who knows what he can achieve, I see him making top 5 one day and I wouldn't rule him out of touching gold. No one thought Do Bronx was going to achieve half of what he has after his first 5 UFC fights and Lawler was cut then came back a monster to rule the WW division, so I won't write Kevin off because this sport is unpredictable
 
