News Kevin Spacey is... kinda winning again?

Just a couple of years ago, Spacey was a disgraced former actor who was fired from House of Cards, lost a $31m judgment to MRC (the production company that made House of Cards) and was facing multiple civil and criminal cases.

Fast forward to 2024 and Spacey has won the court cases to date; one in USA and 2 in UK (I think... I can't keep track of them all).

MRC has sued Spacey for breach of contract and won $31m. MRC won Spacey's appeal. The settlement, presumably paid for by Spacey's insurance, was bonded and accumulating interest.

Now... MRC cut a deal with Spacey. Judgement cut to $1m and Spacey can pay it out of a period of years.

In return, Spacey will assist MRC in MRC's $150m lawsuit against their insurance companies - Lloyds and Fireman's.

It is all pretty crazy. MRC has been getting their ass handed to them on the Lloyds claim so far but they must think that they have a real chance to win with Spacey's help.

Weird stuff. You can't make this up.

The only clear winner is Spacey.

And maybe Netflix because they cut a deal wth MRC that they get 50% of any judgment.


www.hollywoodreporter.com

Kevin Spacey’s ‘House of Cards’ Legal Battle Takes New Turn

Under the deal, the actor will help producer MRC in pursuing a nine-figure claim against its insurer.
What did he actually do and how much actual evidence of whatever he did exists?

(Honestly I haven't followed it at all.)
 
Just watched Seven the other week . Epic stuff from him
 
jeff7b9 said:
What did he actually do and how much actual evidence of whatever he did exists?

(Honestly I haven't followed it at all.)
apparently he is a serial dick grabber, only unlike Brett Rogers he didnt do in public restrooms.
 
