Taking place after the events of "Clerks III," which features the death of clerk Dante (Brian O'Halloran), "Kevin Smith Presents: Archie Meets Jay & Silent Bob" is set after Dante's death. Archie gets a job at the infamous Quick Stop and makes friends with Randal.
Coming soon to a theater near you in 2035
Kevin Smith Brings Jay and Silent Bob to Least Likely Place
Kevin Smith brings his signature characters somewhere you'd never expect.
www.newsweek.com