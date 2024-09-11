Ah Fuqq it. Fighter Kevin Lee is ready to get his throne finally. Khabib ran away from FKL. Diego Sanchez retired.
5th return of the Dark Jedi Lee is the one. My Soul is ready to see FKL GET FUBAR once again.
would probably be the best realistic last fight for both guysVs Tony Ferguson
how is this sad? WTF else is he supposed to do? forever not try? if the dude wants to keep fighting that's his own decision. and if he wants to go on the contenders, to prove that he is still UFC level, then more power to him. I think that is badass and shows where his mentality is at.
seriously these nerds saying he's broke and he's done. irony. let Kevin Lee do wtf he wants"HE'S TRYING TO BE SUCCESSFUL ANY WAY HE CAN?? HAHAHA WHAT A LOSER"
Nothing weird about it. Just bad luck mixed with bad decisions.FKL is such a weird case, losing to laquinta twice definitely fucked up his career.