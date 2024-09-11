Media Kevin Lee willing to fight on Contender Series to make it back to the UFC

I like it. It be just as cool to have him fight again. Hes a big name love him or hate him
 
Ah Fuqq it. Fighter Kevin Lee is ready to get his throne finally. Khabib ran away from FKL. Diego Sanchez retired.

5th return of the Dark Jedi Lee is the one. My Soul is ready to see FKL GET FUBAR once again.
 
Give him the shot, against a talented young kid. Either way the UFC wins, either they have a comeback story or a kid builds his name off of Lee.
 
Do it

World still needs the fighter Kevin Lee
 
I was one of the guys who hyped up Kevin to be champ. Even after he lost to Tony because Tony was still Tony at that point.

The Kevin Lee story is kinda sad because he had good mix of talent, explosive ability and hard work.

Then his main coach and father figure died. Then he went to a gym not suitable for him. And then he blew both his knees out. Just didn't look the same after the injuries.

He's 31 but he looks like 40 in there.
 
FKL is such a weird case, losing to laquinta twice definitely fucked up his career.
 
how is this sad? WTF else is he supposed to do? forever not try? if the dude wants to keep fighting that's his own decision. and if he wants to go on the contenders, to prove that he is still UFC level, then more power to him. I think that is badass and shows where his mentality is at.
 
Killer Kadoogan said:
"HE'S TRYING TO BE SUCCESSFUL ANY WAY HE CAN??? HAHAHA WHAT A LOSER"
 
Imo holds one of the 10 best KOs in UFC history with his career ending destruction of Gillespie. Absolutely vicious combo and slam into cage. I count 4 possible concussions in this sequence lol

PJGO0xi.gif
 
