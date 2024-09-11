I was one of the guys who hyped up Kevin to be champ. Even after he lost to Tony because Tony was still Tony at that point.



The Kevin Lee story is kinda sad because he had good mix of talent, explosive ability and hard work.



Then his main coach and father figure died. Then he went to a gym not suitable for him. And then he blew both his knees out. Just didn't look the same after the injuries.



He's 31 but he looks like 40 in there.