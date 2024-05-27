big franklin
Woah.
Throw him in against Jalin Turner, why not.
Yeah he lost to Rinat, that was up a weight class. I was literally commenting on here whilst that fight was happening, so that’s a weird comment to make lmao.Lol why would he get a ranked opponent? I bet you don't even know the name of the guy he lost to his last time out.
Jalin sucks so it could be a good fight to get back into the rankings at lightweight. Kevin Lee still has a biggish name.
Not sure his injuries were that devastating compared to what many fighters go through. He's just a front-runner and underachiever like Sokoudjou, Gonzaga, Erick Silva, etc. Dangerous early in the fight, gets weaker each round. The fact he couldn't beat Al Iaquinta early or later in his career says it all.I don't think I can recall a fighter who had devastating injuries that made them look like shit, then take a break and return brand new (barring PEDs). Lee had so much potential, it's tragic how short his prime was. Hope he can prove me wrong and turn back the clock.