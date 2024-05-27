Media Kevin Lee (the fighter) releases training footage ahead of his UFC comeback

I don't think I can recall a fighter who had devastating injuries that made them look like shit, then take a break and return brand new (barring PEDs). Lee had so much potential, it's tragic how short his prime was. Hope he can prove me wrong and turn back the clock.
 
I wonder if the BKFC would be interested in the guy when he fails in the UFC again? PFL maybe?

He already had a UFC comeback in July, 2023. He lost to Rinat who put him to sleep in less than a minute of an Apex feature prelim fight. He’s talking about LW again. Is there a top 15 UFC LW Lee can beat?
 
He had great potential. Great athlete with high level wrestling and underrated grapples. Unfortunately his knees are cooked and has had like 10 surgeries. I doubt he will ever reach the level he was once at.
 
Lol why would he get a ranked opponent? I bet you don't even know the name of the guy he lost to his last time out.
Yeah he lost to Rinat, that was up a weight class. I was literally commenting on here whilst that fight was happening, so that’s a weird comment to make lmao.
Jalin sucks so it could be a good fight to get back into the rankings at lightweight. Kevin Lee still has a biggish name.
 
Yeah he lost to Rinat, that was up a weight class. I was literally commenting on here whilst that fight was happening, so that’s a weird comment to make lmao.
Jalin sucks so it could be a good fight to get back into the rankings at lightweight. Kevin Lee still has a biggish name.
He's done nothing to suggest he would get a ranked opponent. His last fight was on a fight night prelim and a return fight would be as well.
 
I don't think I can recall a fighter who had devastating injuries that made them look like shit, then take a break and return brand new (barring PEDs). Lee had so much potential, it's tragic how short his prime was. Hope he can prove me wrong and turn back the clock.
Not sure his injuries were that devastating compared to what many fighters go through. He's just a front-runner and underachiever like Sokoudjou, Gonzaga, Erick Silva, etc. Dangerous early in the fight, gets weaker each round. The fact he couldn't beat Al Iaquinta early or later in his career says it all.

His mental game was weak, regardless of how he was physically.
 
