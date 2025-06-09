Simple Southerner
Smoke good fk better count money $ what's better?!
@Gold
@Gold
- Joined
May 12, 2018
- Messages
- 18,562
- Reaction score
- 25,811
Kevin Holland wants no part of five-round fights or these young, undefeated welterweights after #UFC316:"Me and Colby does numbers. … I want old guys, sorry, guys, and easy fights."
at least hes honest about wanting old guys and easy fights lol
and lol at him and a colby fight doing numbers thats a lie
either way i still want to see holland vs colby
