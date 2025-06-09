Kevin Holland wants no part of five-round fights or these young, undefeated welterweights after #UFC316:"Me and Colby does numbers. …

Simple Southerner

Simple Southerner

Smoke good fk better count money $ what's better?!
@Gold
Joined
May 12, 2018
Messages
18,562
Reaction score
25,811
Kevin Holland wants no part of five-round fights or these young, undefeated welterweights after #UFC316:"Me and Colby does numbers. … I want old guys, sorry, guys, and easy fights."

at least hes honest about wanting old guys and easy fights lol

and lol at him and a colby fight doing numbers thats a lie

either way i still want to see holland vs colby

 
He should pick up a rank at WW soon. Kinda hard to keep away from other rankers or prospects if he keeps winning.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AL-Tappo McSnappo
Media Kevin Holland on that Colby plan, no more Khamzats
2 3
Replies
43
Views
910
GOATtalks
GOATtalks

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,384
Messages
57,398,682
Members
175,691
Latest member
tigbits1994

Share this page

Back
Top