KazDibiase
"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 8, 2015
- Messages
- 11,819
- Reaction score
- 47,337
I will remember him as a warrior. But I agree it is dumb.No tapping is the dumbest thing you can do. No one will remember you as a warrior, the only thing that will stand forever is the loss. You still lost and you are also injured and will be out for a long while and prob. never will be the same. It's not war, it's prizefighting, and if you're sidelined and can't fight, you won't get paid.
I actually thought that Holland's best way to win was with grappling. He's got a good grappling that definitely works against guy with no ground game like OleksiejczukImagine going back in time and trying to convince people that there would be zero limb subs in the first 5 months of 2024, and that the streak would be broken by a Kevin Holland armbar