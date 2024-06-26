BoxerMaurits
That fight doesnt benefit Holland at all but he really doesnt give a shit who he fights so I love it. Hes the new slightly more successful donald cerrone.
Kevin did 5 in less than a year. Id say their career trajectories are very close right now. I probably shouldnt have said more successful just comparable.?
Kevin's never cracked the top 5, Cowboy was a lightweight contender for 4 straight years.
At this point not sure what could knock out Holland after eating multiple spinning elbows from MVP and multiple spinning kicks from WonderboyKevin gets knocked out