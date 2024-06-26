  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Kevin Holland says the UFC likes the idea of him fighting Shara Bullet next

Who would win this fight?

chrisdiaz said:
That fight doesnt benefit Holland at all but he really doesnt give a shit who he fights so I love it. Hes the new slightly more successful donald cerrone.
?

More successful than Cerrone?

Cerrone who put together an 8 fight win streak against Barboza, Jim Miller, Alvarez and Benson.

Cerrone who got to a title shot.

I'm a big fan of Holland but he's not even close to Cerrone right now.
 
If people enjoy Kevin vs Page, I think this yes Kevin vs Shara will also be great.
 
Kevin did 5 in less than a year. Id say their career trajectories are very close right now. I probably shouldnt have said more successful just comparable.
 
Didnt Dana say that Shara can only fight in Saudi Arabia? thats gonna be quite a wait for Holland and he likes to be more active than that.
 
chrisdiaz said:
Kevin did 5 in less than a year. Id say their career trajectories are very close right now. I probably shouldnt have said more successful just comparable.
They have the same, "I'll fight anyone at anytime" mentality but Cerrone was much more successful against much higher level competition.
 
So it has to be on the Abu dahbi card then
 
💯

Also Holland is closer to a slightly more successful Matt Brown.
 
Does the Aug 3rd card have any openings? Holland is definitely down for a 5 week notice fight, & Shara strikes me as a man who eouldnt say no either.

Seems more likely to end up on the OCT ppv, though.
 
