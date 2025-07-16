Respect but unfortunately that doesn't get you too far these days. Back in PRIDE days people's win/loss ratios weren't as important as how they fought. Nowadays with the more casual base and boxification of MMA people really just care about guys with the least amount of losses.
It's kind of backwards as a fan, it leads to guys being more boring as to not sully their records, people taking less risks both in a fight and in booking fights and encourages champions to sit on their asses for 6-12 months between fights because they know the UFC propaganda machine will just push them as the "GOAT" of their division if they win 2-3 fights in a row. Like a guy like Dan Henderson has a ton of losses but he fought the best of the best, in my opinion that demands more respect in the GOAT conversation than a guy like Movsar Evloev who could easily win 5 more fights at FW and have the UFC machine calling him the FW GOAT because he has a 0 after his wins.