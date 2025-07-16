Media Kevin Holland is officially the most active fighter in UFC history. Averaging almost 4 fights a year over his career

How else is he going to pay for his guns and hold supremacy over Rampage?
 
Holland also saved a guy after a car crash <RomeroSalute>
 
and if he didn't act like a giant douche he would be one of the most respected fighters in the UFC like Cerrone was during his time.
 
Respect but unfortunately that doesn't get you too far these days. Back in PRIDE days people's win/loss ratios weren't as important as how they fought. Nowadays with the more casual base and boxification of MMA people really just care about guys with the least amount of losses.

It's kind of backwards as a fan, it leads to guys being more boring as to not sully their records, people taking less risks both in a fight and in booking fights and encourages champions to sit on their asses for 6-12 months between fights because they know the UFC propaganda machine will just push them as the "GOAT" of their division if they win 2-3 fights in a row. Like a guy like Dan Henderson has a ton of losses but he fought the best of the best, in my opinion that demands more respect in the GOAT conversation than a guy like Movsar Evloev who could easily win 5 more fights at FW and have the UFC machine calling him the FW GOAT because he has a 0 after his wins.
 
Disagree. I can tell the UFC loves Holland for how often he's game to fight, regardless of his record.They'll keep him around a long time like they did Cerrone.

He'd be an even bigger fan favorite if he didn't come of as douchey in some of his interviews, but he's become a fan favorite mainly due to his style and activity.

The best way for a UFC fighter with mixed to low prospects to ever be a champ, to succeed in the UFC, is to fight as much as they can.
 
He's lost every fight i remember. He's like Derek Brunson
 
Söze Aldo said:


Where there's a will there's a way. Some people act like fighting more than twice a year is near impossible.
Click to expand...


The will/way is the UFC wanting to give you fights.

Plenty of fighters that can barely get one/two fights a year have talked about how they beg the UFC to book them but they never get offers or when they do they are terrible (i.e. short-notice in Abu Dhabi).

These guys get paid by fighting, they almost all want to fight as often as possible unless they are in title contention, at which point it makes sense to only fight a top contender or sit out for a title fight. Then once you are champion it's about the booking schedule, they will book you where they need a title on the card and/or it makes sense regionally based on where one of the fighters in that main event is from.

When you are on the come-up and cheap (i.e. Joshua Van) or a fun action-fighter that is still relatively underpaid relative to your value (Cerrone/Holland) you can get booked as often as you want. The UFC can only put on like 700 fights a year and yet has almost 700 fighters - how do you think they all are supposed to get in so many fights a year?
 
