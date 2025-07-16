Söze Aldo said:



Where there's a will there's a way. Some people act like fighting more than twice a year is near impossible. Click to expand...

The will/way is the UFC wanting to give you fights.Plenty of fighters that can barely get one/two fights a year have talked about how they beg the UFC to book them but they never get offers or when they do they are terrible (i.e. short-notice in Abu Dhabi).These guys get paid by fighting, they almost all want to fight as often as possible unless they are in title contention, at which point it makes sense to only fight a top contender or sit out for a title fight. Then once you are champion it's about the booking schedule, they will book you where they need a title on the card and/or it makes sense regionally based on where one of the fighters in that main event is from.When you are on the come-up and cheap (i.e. Joshua Van) or a fun action-fighter that is still relatively underpaid relative to your value (Cerrone/Holland) you can get booked as often as you want. The UFC can only put on like 700 fights a year and yet has almost 700 fighters - how do you think they all are supposed to get in so many fights a year?