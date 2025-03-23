UFCIsNOTRigged
Kevin Holland got a performance bonus for being held down by a 36 year old wrestler?
Holland is clearly washed at this point, yet the UFC continues to book him every few months, despite him being the most overpaid fighter in the entire sport (reportedly on $250k/$250k show/win).
250k/250k for a fighter who cannot defend takedowns, defend submissions, or knock their opponents out (he has 1 knockout win in his last ten fights).
Does Kevin have a Loretta Hunt tape on Dana why does the UFC keep trotting this guy out there like he is some young exciting talent?
