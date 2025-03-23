  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Kevin Holland Got a Performance Bonus

UFCIsNOTRigged

Kevin Holland got a performance bonus for being held down by a 36 year old wrestler?

Holland is clearly washed at this point, yet the UFC continues to book him every few months, despite him being the most overpaid fighter in the entire sport (reportedly on $250k/$250k show/win).

250k/250k for a fighter who cannot defend takedowns, defend submissions, or knock their opponents out (he has 1 knockout win in his last ten fights).

Does Kevin have a Loretta Hunt tape on Dana why does the UFC keep trotting this guy out there like he is some young exciting talent? <lol>
 
Holland looked good last night, defended all submission attempts by one of the best to get that accomplished. Looked like he coasted a bit near the end, not wanting to hurt or embarrass Gunnar more than necessary. Kevin always shows up with a good attitude, against anyone they want to put in front of him, in two weight classes. Good for him if he got another bonus.
 
There wasn't exactly much competition for performance bonuses last night.
 
