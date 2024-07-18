Kevin Durant (Place in History)

Nameless Ghoul

Nameless Ghoul

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 22, 2014
Messages
10,092
Reaction score
5,167
Where do you rank him "roughly " out of top 75 players ever? I mean honestly he's Carmelo(but Melo won a NCCA chip solo atleast) if he didn't bitch out on the Thunder (never forget they blew a 3-0 lead against the "greatest team ever"), and joined the 73-9 Warriors. He never won anything outside that yet, the NBA "Top 75" from 2022 has him #12 (avoiding other current players).. one less than Shaq, and above Hakeem, Garnett, Dirk, Julius Erving, Moses/Karl Malone ect.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ferrisjso
List of NBA champions by all stars
Replies
18
Views
748
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,992
Messages
55,872,858
Members
174,973
Latest member
Thurmdog

Share this page

Back
Top