Kevin Durant (Place in History)

Where do you rank him "roughly " out of top 75 players ever? I mean honestly he's Carmelo(but Melo won a NCCA chip solo atleast) if he didn't bitch out on the Thunder (never forget they blew a 3-0 lead against the "greatest team ever"), and joined the 73-9 Warriors. He never won anything outside that yet, the NBA "Top 75" from 2022 has him #12 (avoiding other current players).. one less than Shaq, and above Hakeem, Garnett, Dirk, Julius Erving, Moses/Karl Malone ect.