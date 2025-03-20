  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Kettlebell progression, what makes sense?

whooty

whooty

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 16, 2012
Messages
1,169
Reaction score
200
Hi all,

I've been working with kettlebells for the past year or two and have been making steady progression. But now I'm starting to think about when to stop and switch to different ways of lifting. Currently my one handed swings (16 sets for 7 reps OTM) and Turkish getups (30 reps OTM) are at 40kg (88lbs).

I'm going to buy an 48kg kettlebell soon, but after I master that I'm doubting if I should go beyond that, the idea of owning an 56kg kettlebell just seems rediculous to me. Or should I logically hit a wall somewhere in my progress? I'm 170lbs so I'm already beyond 50% BW.

Any experienced kettlebell people around here? Where would logically be the limit for a TGU for my BW, because I love doing those.
 
Move on to double kettlebell stuff when single becomes too easy and you don't wanna spring for a monster kettlebell. The limit to your TGU will be your willingness to purchase a heavier bell and then practice with it. A dude at the Arnold classic this year did a TGU with 245lbs.
 
deadshot138 said:
Move on to double kettlebell stuff when single becomes too easy and you don't wanna spring for a monster kettlebell. The limit to your TGU will be your willingness to purchase a heavier bell and then practice with it. A dude at the Arnold classic this year did a TGU with 245lbs.
Click to expand...

245lbs is absolutely insane, holy fuck
 
deadshot138 said:
Move on to double kettlebell stuff when single becomes too easy and you don't wanna spring for a monster kettlebell. The limit to your TGU will be your willingness to purchase a heavier bell and then practice with it. A dude at the Arnold classic this year did a TGU with 245lbs.
Click to expand...
Yeah screw that...
40kg is heavier enough to me for a TGU...
I might live if I drop that on me, but 245 is the end.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,085
Messages
57,072,843
Members
175,525
Latest member
Supa

Share this page

Back
Top