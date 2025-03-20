Kettlebell progression, what makes sense?

whooty
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- May 16, 2012
- Messages
- 1,169
- Reaction score
- 200
Hi all,
I've been working with kettlebells for the past year or two and have been making steady progression. But now I'm starting to think about when to stop and switch to different ways of lifting. Currently my one handed swings (16 sets for 7 reps OTM) and Turkish getups (30 reps OTM) are at 40kg (88lbs).
I'm going to buy an 48kg kettlebell soon, but after I master that I'm doubting if I should go beyond that, the idea of owning an 56kg kettlebell just seems rediculous to me. Or should I logically hit a wall somewhere in my progress? I'm 170lbs so I'm already beyond 50% BW.
Any experienced kettlebell people around here? Where would logically be the limit for a TGU for my BW, because I love doing those.
I've been working with kettlebells for the past year or two and have been making steady progression. But now I'm starting to think about when to stop and switch to different ways of lifting. Currently my one handed swings (16 sets for 7 reps OTM) and Turkish getups (30 reps OTM) are at 40kg (88lbs).
I'm going to buy an 48kg kettlebell soon, but after I master that I'm doubting if I should go beyond that, the idea of owning an 56kg kettlebell just seems rediculous to me. Or should I logically hit a wall somewhere in my progress? I'm 170lbs so I'm already beyond 50% BW.
Any experienced kettlebell people around here? Where would logically be the limit for a TGU for my BW, because I love doing those.