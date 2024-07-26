News Ketlen Vieira vs Kayla Harrison set for UFC 307 on October 5th

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    72
Really thought they'd give Harrison the title shot.
Not really super deserved but the women's bantamweight division is a wasteland, and at least she's coming off a good win, in which she looked great.
If Vieira can keep it standing for enough time she can have a say, but Harrison's going to be massive in there, hard to stop the grappling.
 
Gane gets offered a title shot after one win. Colby gets a title shot after one win and a year of inactivity. Stipe gets a title shot after 4 years of inactivity. Why isn't Kayla getting a title shot? Sounds like Pennington is ducking her because I can't imagine the UFC didn't offer the fight.
 
blaseblase said:
Gane gets offered a title shot after one win. Colby gets a title shot after one win and a year of inactivity. Stipe gets a title shot after 4 years of inactivity. Why isn't Kayla getting a title shot? Sounds like Pennington is ducking her because I can't imagine the UFC didn't offer the fight.
Click to expand...

UFC seems set on giving Pena the first shot at Pennington for better or worse, so this fight vs Vieira makes plenty of sense for Harrison in the meantime.
 
Harrison does everything Viera can do but better. Viera isn't bad but she is a little bit of a choke artist. He underperforms sometimes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Alpha_T83
Is Pennington vs Pena a good enough main event for UFC 307?
2 3
Replies
55
Views
806
Nihongi
Nihongi
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 300: 4.13 8:30pm ET Kayla Harrison vs Holly Holm
Replies
9
Views
346
helax
helax

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,178
Messages
55,957,982
Members
175,008
Latest member
Poo4MMA

Share this page

Back
Top