This is actually an interesting fight given Ketlen is a Judoka herself. Obv. nowhere near the level of Kayla, but could make it a harder fight for her.
 
I'd rather Pena vs Harrison and Pennington fake an injury
 
Really thought they'd give Harrison the title shot.
Not really super deserved but the women's bantamweight division is a wasteland, and at least she's coming off a good win, in which she looked great.
If Vieira can keep it standing for enough time she can have a say, but Harrison's going to be massive in there, hard to stop the grappling.
 
Gane gets offered a title shot after one win. Colby gets a title shot after one win and a year of inactivity. Stipe gets a title shot after 4 years of inactivity. Why isn't Kayla getting a title shot? Sounds like Pennington is ducking her because I can't imagine the UFC didn't offer the fight.
 
UFC seems set on giving Pena the first shot at Pennington for better or worse, so this fight vs Vieira makes plenty of sense for Harrison in the meantime.
 
Damn we went from O'malley/Merab & Max/Ilia potentially co headlining to both of them having women co mains
 
Harrison does everything Viera can do but better. Viera isn't bad but she is a little bit of a choke artist. He underperforms sometimes.
 
Viera is a better striker in my opinion.
 
