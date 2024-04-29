Ketamine infusion treatment

jeff7b9

jeff7b9

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jan 20, 2013
Messages
25,238
Reaction score
39,157
So today was my first day of medicinally supervised ketamine treatment, as part of pain management


First, please forgive e me if there are typos. Even though the treatment stopped at noon, (now 7pm est) I still have double vision (in each eye) to the extent that it is very hard to read.

Day one review:

That shit was heavy. I have done ketamine before but probably 20 years or so, give or take. But that was bumps and short lines

Today was 4 hours of IIV ketaine drip.

It was pretty fun. I made commerc ial free music playlists on y/t via Brave .

Reminded me a LOT of my earliest years of drug use. Part of that was by design, as many of those trips ended/wound down) with resting and listening to Pink Floyd albums

I think I might mix in a weed gummy.

Ketamine, at least by my personal preference functions better as a side dish than a main course.

They said the dose is going to go up.
I'm interest in seeing how that plays out.
My memory of the most intense k experience when I was young involved xtc pills and more, weed of course, maybe LSD or something of similar stature.

Anyway. Feel free to ask me question.
This was a weird as fuck experience.

Reason: pain management for long standing shoulder injury
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Killer Whale
Leave the wife in the car.
Replies
7
Views
350
Osculater
Osculater

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,284
Messages
55,480,031
Members
174,787
Latest member
YSB

Share this page

Back
Top