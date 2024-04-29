Ketamine infusion treatment

So today was my first day of medicinally supervised ketamine treatment, as part of pain management





First, please forgive e me if there are typos. Even though the treatment stopped at noon, (now 7pm est) I still have double vision (in each eye) to the extent that it is very hard to read.



Day one review:



That shit was heavy. I have done ketamine before but probably 20 years or so, give or take. But that was bumps and short lines



Today was 4 hours of IIV ketaine drip.



It was pretty fun. I made commerc ial free music playlists on y/t via Brave .



Reminded me a LOT of my earliest years of drug use. Part of that was by design, as many of those trips ended/wound down) with resting and listening to Pink Floyd albums



I think I might mix in a weed gummy.



Ketamine, at least by my personal preference functions better as a side dish than a main course.



They said the dose is going to go up.

I'm interest in seeing how that plays out.

My memory of the most intense k experience when I was young involved xtc pills and more, weed of course, maybe LSD or something of similar stature.



Anyway. Feel free to ask me question.

This was a weird as fuck experience.



Reason: pain management for long standing shoulder injury