So I got Kenshi having some limited understanding what the game is about. I've heard raving reviews for it but one of the reasons I didn't get it was because the whole ''no story and build your own adventure stuff'' just reminded me an empty reskinnable sandbox game. It also seems hugely time consuming.



I started and ran around for 5 mins. I start in a town with a message to figure it out. Couldn't find anything to do, so I turned it off.



So yeah, at the start what is the aim if you are just dropped naked into a village?