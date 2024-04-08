PC Kenshi

PBAC

PBAC

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
3,911
Reaction score
2,965
So I got Kenshi having some limited understanding what the game is about. I've heard raving reviews for it but one of the reasons I didn't get it was because the whole ''no story and build your own adventure stuff'' just reminded me an empty reskinnable sandbox game. It also seems hugely time consuming.

I started and ran around for 5 mins. I start in a town with a message to figure it out. Couldn't find anything to do, so I turned it off.

So yeah, at the start what is the aim if you are just dropped naked into a village?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,520
Messages
55,364,532
Members
174,751
Latest member
shotimeyeah

Share this page

Back
Top