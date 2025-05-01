KENNY FLORIAN QUOTE DATABASE

Prologue

Prologue

Watching Olives and Poatan like.....
@red
Joined
Jan 20, 2012
Messages
9,584
Reaction score
25,697
Inspired by the recently posted "TITO QUOTE DATABASE", I want your best Ken Flo quotes.

"I train six days, actually six days a week. Five days a week, I'll train three days a week. One of those days I will train two days of the week. So, six days a week I will be training." - Kenny Florian

What else do we got?
 
Show a video of him saying this. Pretty sure that's tito
 
"If my parents were, like, plumbers, who knows what I would be doing?"
 
"I wish I was black, every white Jewish guy wishes he was black." 1746069822064.png
 
"Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what large step you can take for mankind. For the only thing we have to fear is that I have a dream."
 
' Don't Fear Me, Fear The Consequences '

Kenny Florian
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,646
Messages
57,236,614
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top