KENNY FLORIAN QUOTE DATABASE

Prologue
Watching Olives and Poatan like.....
Inspired by the recently posted "TITO QUOTE DATABASE", I want your best Ken Flo quotes.
"I train six days, actually six days a week. Five days a week, I'll train three days a week. One of those days I will train two days of the week. So, six days a week I will be training." - Kenny Florian
What else do we got?
