Kenny Florian and Dan Hardy

I think I still see Bryant at the desk here and there, usually for Vegas FN's for ESPN I believe. Schmo's wife, Helen Yee I think is still just a reporter without working directly under UFC or ESPN.

For Ken Flo, Idk what he's doing outside his podcast with Anik. I think he did some work for PFL and even BattleBots where he seem to have a lot of fun.



Hardy seems to be doing PFL commentating now, he also still has his youtube channel where he use to get permission to use full on fight footage for his "War Room" series. I doubt they still let him do that tho, and I'm not sure if he's still with TNT Sports(formerly known as BT sports) but I do know they reduced his screen time there along with basically replacing him with Bisping in many fronts after his firing(preview/review show for example)



I do agree with the Hardy bit, I would like him back since it would add more variety. I still don't fully understand the situation that happened BTS that give him the boot since it always seems like that story switches up. He was pretty solid and I remember his last call on Holloway/Kattar was quite solid. However he has said a decent amount of negative stuff about the UFC since, I'm not sure they'd take him back now lol.



Ken Flo I'm not so sure about, I can't recall too many of his calls since he's been gone for a while altho I did like his enthusiasm on the desk and behind the mic from what I can remember.