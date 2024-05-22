Kenny Florian and Dan Hardy

So what do you think they are up to now? They must really be regretting their decisions. I feel like Kenny should have been fired for copy and pasting. But even though Dan overstepped and made a huge mistake, I feel like he should have gotten a second chance.
Whatever happened to Karyn Bryant too? Seems like she got replaced by Olivi, Nina Drama, and the Shmoes wife
 
I think I still see Bryant at the desk here and there, usually for Vegas FN's for ESPN I believe. Schmo's wife, Helen Yee I think is still just a reporter without working directly under UFC or ESPN.
For Ken Flo, Idk what he's doing outside his podcast with Anik. I think he did some work for PFL and even BattleBots where he seem to have a lot of fun.

Hardy seems to be doing PFL commentating now, he also still has his youtube channel where he use to get permission to use full on fight footage for his "War Room" series. I doubt they still let him do that tho, and I'm not sure if he's still with TNT Sports(formerly known as BT sports) but I do know they reduced his screen time there along with basically replacing him with Bisping in many fronts after his firing(preview/review show for example)

I do agree with the Hardy bit, I would like him back since it would add more variety. I still don't fully understand the situation that happened BTS that give him the boot since it always seems like that story switches up. He was pretty solid and I remember his last call on Holloway/Kattar was quite solid. However he has said a decent amount of negative stuff about the UFC since, I'm not sure they'd take him back now lol.

Ken Flo I'm not so sure about, I can't recall too many of his calls since he's been gone for a while altho I did like his enthusiasm on the desk and behind the mic from what I can remember.
 
What did Kenny do that he might regret his decision? Genuine question I'm not sure what happened. I know about the Dan Hardy situation...

But I really likes Ken Flo especially when he said "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."
 
What did Kenny do that he might regret his decision? Genuine question I'm not sure what happened. I know about the Dan Hardy situation...

But I really likes Ken Flo especially when he said "one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."
Thats where the meme came from brother. He plagiarized a YouTube breakdown video while writing an article for the UFC.

“Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.” -Kenny Florian
 
Hardy was commentating last Bellator event in Paris with Chael Sonnen.
 
Kenny is doing BattleBots and PFL. Besides Bellator, I think Dan also commentates Cage Warriors?
 
