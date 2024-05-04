Kendrick Lamar v Drake beef

Anyone following this? I don't think many people here listen to any rap that isn't from the 90s but this has become the most heated rivalry in a long time.



They had exchanged jabs on a couple tracks but it really kicked off 2 weeks ago when Drake dropped the first full diss track Push Ups







Then 5 days later Drake released Taylor Made Freestyle where he used AI to get 2Pac and Snoop's voices rapping about Kendrick







Kendrick responded 4 days ago with Euphoria. This imo is the best diss of the beef.







Then 2 days ago Kendrick released another diss 6:16 in LA







Last night Drake dropped another diss and Kendrick followed up the same night











The hilarious part is Drake released a clean version of the track on his official channel.