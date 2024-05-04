Kendrick Lamar v Drake beef

Anyone following this? I don't think many people here listen to any rap that isn't from the 90s but this has become the most heated rivalry in a long time.

They had exchanged jabs on a couple tracks but it really kicked off 2 weeks ago when Drake dropped the first full diss track Push Ups



Then 5 days later Drake released Taylor Made Freestyle where he used AI to get 2Pac and Snoop's voices rapping about Kendrick



Kendrick responded 4 days ago with Euphoria. This imo is the best diss of the beef.



Then 2 days ago Kendrick released another diss 6:16 in LA



Last night Drake dropped another diss and Kendrick followed up the same night





The hilarious part is Drake released a clean version of the track on his official channel.
 
I appreciate a good old fashioned diss track as much as the next guy but these dudes is so cornball that I cant even muster up the energy to push play on any of these vids, but at least no ones gonna die in real life from this one, ole Pete appreciates that part, at least
 
I'm going to see Kool Moe Dee in concert in a few weeks, remember his feud with LL Cool J, that was good stuff

 
Lame.

Rap beefs are stupid with these little tight-jeans wearin'-ass hoe-ass suburban bruhs.
 
Didn't expect this thread to get any attention with old grumpy white guys. Carry on then I guess.
 
