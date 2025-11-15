Ken Shamrock vs Tito Ortiz feud

Who's side were you on????

  • The Huntington Beach Bad Boy Tito Ortiz

    Votes: 15 34.1%

  • The World's Most Dangerous Man Ken Shamrock

    Votes: 29 65.9%
  • Total voters
    44
HHJ

HHJ

THE RETURN OF THE QUEEN
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
171,027
Reaction score
159,475
20234.jpg



This kind of feud is what every promoter dreams of. Two polar opposites in both personality and fighting style. An aging legend and a disrespectful upstart. A tale as old as time.

Tito's antagonistic behavior was a nightmare for Ken's wrapped too tight demeanor, ready to explode at any percieved disrespect.

Who's side were you on when this all went down? What do you feel about it now?

When they first fought in 2002. I was still sort of new to MMA. I knew Ken obviously, and Tito was just being a dick so I thought yeah I'll root for Ken to shut this guy up.

Seeing Ken dominated in such brutal fashion was really hard to watch.

images


By the time they fought again in 2006, I was already thinking, that Ken is just too old to do any better than he did the first time, but of course they are gonna do it cos it's gonna make some money. Ken protested what he percieved as an early stoppage in that one, but I think most people believed that Tito just woulda done worse to him had it continued, and that Ken's old ass taking a prolonged beating like in the first fight, should not be a thing this time, for his health.


The third fight of course, was academic.


When it's all said in done, I came away from this feud respecting both men. Tito might be a shit talking punk, but he's more than prepared to back it up in the cage, and Ken, for all his easily triggered faults, is a man of principle, in a way we dont always find in this sport.
 
560ti said:
Ken on the contrary wasn't playing anything up for the camera
Click to expand...
Yeah but that's what I've come to respect about him. The guy is a man of conviction, for better or worse.
 
Tito was a young punk with no respect, that's all Ken was looking for. I was actually lucky enough to meet them both, not the same time. Tito was his own biggest fan, while Ken could not have been more pleasant and down to earth.
 
i was used to like and dislike both, overall i like Tito's personality more.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
When Tito was feuding with the Lion's Den, I was against him. By the time he fought Ken, I was on his side.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
HHJ said:
What changed?
Click to expand...
Tito was a reigning champ, Ken had taken years away from the sport, and the Internet convinced me Ken was never that good.
 
  • Eek
Reactions: HHJ
Ken vs Tito is what got me into MMA so gotta ride with THE WORLD’S MOST DANGEROUS MAN
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
They're both a little douchey in different ways, but Tito was more (unintentionally) funny.

It was a great rivalry though. One of the UFCs earliest semi mainstream moments. Both of them were guys who the average Joe had heard of even if they werent MMA fans.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
I wasn't into MMA by the time they first fought but was a fan leading up to the second fight. I had hoped Ken could win just because Tito's decision wins over Cote, Vitor and Forrest left me feeling angry lol. By the time the 'final chapter' event aired on Spike, I figured Tito would win once more but it gave us Chuck putting him away at the end of the year so that was cool.
 
HHJ said:
Tito had nuclear heat after the Vitor fight, He had the whole arena howling for his blood lol

Chuck was so pist
Click to expand...
Before Conor was ever around, we had Tito and he knew how to stoke up heat. When he was trying to pick a fight with Mark Coleman a few years later, Josh Koscheck was wanting to fight Tito lol.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,741
Messages
58,457,344
Members
176,040
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top