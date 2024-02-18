Ken Shamrock just turned 60!

Ode to one of the greats, who kept the sport alive during the dark ages with his crossover appeal as "The World's most Dangerous Man" and established the first ever North American MMA Team, the Lion's Den. Legendary toughness was required to qualify.
Shamrock is the fighter who got me into the sport…
I would watch MMA with my dad since the early days (with our special cable box) but I always enjoyed pro wrestling and boxing events much more. When Ken made the move to the WWF, I thought it was really cool and became a fan of his because I could tell the other kids at school that “I was watching him when he was still ultimate fighting.” When he made the move back to MMA is when I really started following it…