Ken Shamrock just turned 60!

TheMaster

TheMaster

Take The Road To Reality
@red
Joined
May 25, 2002
Messages
7,982
Reaction score
9,502
Damn! Time flies.

Ode to one of the greats, who kept the sport alive during the dark ages with his crossover appeal as "The World's most Dangerous Man" and established the first ever North American MMA Team, the Lion's Den. Legendary toughness was required to qualify.


4031e4469c46b145f8b498721bc7661f.jpg

 
Ken has become more likable (Or at least least unlikable) with old age.
 
There was a guy named Jamell and he was the biggest Ken Shamrock fan ever!

I remember Ken when he was refered to as:

Expert In The Deadly Art Of Shootfighting!
 
I still remember when that gay guy hit him with a chair

6udpn.gif
 
Legend!

It’s a shame Dana holds mafia-style grudges against legends like Ken, Randy, Tito and many others.
 
Shamrock is the fighter who got me into the sport…

I would watch MMA with my dad since the early days (with our special cable box) but I always enjoyed pro wrestling and boxing events much more. When Ken made the move to the WWF, I thought it was really cool and became a fan of his because I could tell the other kids at school that “I was watching him when he was still ultimate fighting.” When he made the move back to MMA is when I really started following it…
 
I'd love to see what a bunch of the early UFC guys are up to. They should be around his age plus or minus a few years. Some of them might be close to 70 now
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,869
Messages
55,108,145
Members
174,611
Latest member
MaximoChan

Share this page

Back
Top