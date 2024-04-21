That was a great podcast. Ken's been doing the podcast thing for a little while now and I'm loving hearing more from him on the ins and outs of his career. It's also a cool part in that vid when Rampage tells Ken that it meant everything to him when Ken told him that he could be a champ, as Ken was the first big MMA figure to tell him that he had potential.



Rampage's podcast quickly and definitively became the best MMA podcast. The episode with Bas is another great one with an old school figure, and Bas really pulls Rampage out of his shy guy shell since they go back such a long way as legit close friends.