Media Ken shamrock discusses how he used what he learned from wrestling to negotiate with ufc in the first Tito fight.

It can’t rain all the time
@22:50 …. About 5 minutes or so


Ken discusses how the ufc approached him for the Tito fight, and how he was the one who brought the “ maximize your opportunity” through buy rates. Which is now What the famous Dana line “ this is not a career. It’s an opportunity” originated from
 
This is not a career, it's an opportunity was a Vince McMahon line in the 80's he'd shovel to the various pro 'rasslers he didn't pay. Dana White has aped VKM in so many ways over the years it's actually a touch disturbing; everyone's gotta have a mentor though, right?
 
That was a great podcast. Ken's been doing the podcast thing for a little while now and I'm loving hearing more from him on the ins and outs of his career. It's also a cool part in that vid when Rampage tells Ken that it meant everything to him when Ken told him that he could be a champ, as Ken was the first big MMA figure to tell him that he had potential.

Rampage's podcast quickly and definitively became the best MMA podcast. The episode with Bas is another great one with an old school figure, and Bas really pulls Rampage out of his shy guy shell since they go back such a long way as legit close friends.
 
Bullitt68 said:
When rampage had his first match Ken was commentating on it,and you could tell he was impressed with him even though he lost (to Marvin Eastman)
 
good for him. based on his tuf coaching where he brought in a bodybuilder and building nutritionist as a coach i felt ken was one of those guys that doen'st learn.
I’m shocked I didn’t see that nerdy looking white guy with long hair and glasses on tug. I still to this day don’t know who that guy is, or what he even does
 
I normally can’t stand rampage, at all, lol.
But I’ll have to check it out sometime, if you think it’s the best
 
this was a good pod as a younger fan, its always nice to hear about the fighters in the vintage era discuss how the game has evolved and how the stakes were lower/higher at the same time in the past.
 
