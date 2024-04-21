Sms_productions713
It can’t rain all the time
@22:50 …. About 5 minutes or so
Ken discusses how the ufc approached him for the Tito fight, and how he was the one who brought the “ maximize your opportunity” through buy rates. Which is now What the famous Dana line “ this is not a career. It’s an opportunity” originated from
