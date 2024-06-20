I would avoid using the phrase "I'd hop on that" and D-rod in the same sentence. Just saying.Man, I'd hop on that if I were D-Rod. Kelvin rarely performs well if his weight cuts aren't great.
To be fair, authentic Mexican food is top tier.The return of Fatselum.
Dude cannot quit eating his shit Mexican food. Poor diet has been his downfall his whole fight career.
Convinced he is distantly related to Johny Hendricks.