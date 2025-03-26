Media Kelvin Gastelum committed to 185 lbs, never going back to 170 lbs

I always thought he looked good at 155

doesn't matter anyways, all the time he spent at 185lb has basically squandered all his athleticism and now i don't see him even being a contender let alone a champion in ANY division anymore, he had a chance at 170lb, but after his last fight there it's clear being a fatso for so long and aging has taken it's toll.
 
Fucking only fighting can you just half ass it and get paid. Nfl you half ass it they cut you right away.
 
Gastelum is a weird case. He actually has amazing hand speed, his hand speed is his best attribute, and he has an amazing chin, never ever been knocked out or finished with strikes.

But I always feel like he has one foot out the door, he has longggggg gaps between fights (without injuries) , and he never seems to want it badly, a lot of his fights he could have stepped on the gas but I dunno I always feel like he doesn't care enough. When he loses a decision he never seems upset or disappointed, his facial expression is always like "meh ok" he never looks disappointed. He has lost quite a few split decisions and usually fighters are mad when they don't win because they always thought they won, but Gastelum never looks sad or complains, he just has this blank expression like he is totally fine.

I think he is probably much better than he shows, but not a good pro, maybe he has lots of other businesses, I dunno.
 
