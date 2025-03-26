Gastelum is a weird case. He actually has amazing hand speed, his hand speed is his best attribute, and he has an amazing chin, never ever been knocked out or finished with strikes.



But I always feel like he has one foot out the door, he has longggggg gaps between fights (without injuries) , and he never seems to want it badly, a lot of his fights he could have stepped on the gas but I dunno I always feel like he doesn't care enough. When he loses a decision he never seems upset or disappointed, his facial expression is always like "meh ok" he never looks disappointed. He has lost quite a few split decisions and usually fighters are mad when they don't win because they always thought they won, but Gastelum never looks sad or complains, he just has this blank expression like he is totally fine.



I think he is probably much better than he shows, but not a good pro, maybe he has lots of other businesses, I dunno.