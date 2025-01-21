  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

RBR Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis March 12th PBC/No Limit from Australia -PBC BOXING YOUTUBE

A press conference will be held on Wednesday to reveal details of an event which -- set to take place inside Sydney’s famed Hordern Pavilion -- will also feature separate bouts involving Michael Zerafa and Mateo Tapia.


It is understood Zerafa will face German middleweight Besir Ay (19-1) as part of his continuing push for a shot at Tim Tszyu this year.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Will be like 3 years ago since Thurman last fought, damn
I'm hoping this inactivity will help Brock. Jarvis is talented but there are question marks over his chin and he got found out against Liam Paro. Going up in weight might help his chin maybe, assuming he won't be as drained from cutting weight but also facing bigger punches of course.
 
I definitely didn't see this one coming. Hoping Keith actually fights. One of my favorite when he's in there. War Thurman, and trying not to get my hopes up that it happens.
 
Thurman hasn't been the same since he lost his lisp, thought he was retired already tbh
 
thurman is 36 and coming off a 3 year hiatus. even if he wins this, he's going to look like shit... and if this is to setup a fight with tszyu, he's gonna get hurt badly in that one.
 
Thurman the pull-out king. Unless he's going to step up to be a stepping stone for a big name at 154, i don't want to hear or see him.

154 is stacked & great enough without the all talk no fights antics.

Him vs Tim makes some sense though if they both get past their tune up fights
 
The co-main event features Aussie veteran Michael Zerafa, 32-5 (20 KOs), and Besir Ay of Germany, 19-1 (9 KOs), in a middleweight contest.

Also on the card are Mexican-born, Australia-residing Mateo Tapia, 17-0-1 (10 KOs), and Sergei Vorobev of Russia, 20-2 (14 KOs). They will meet in a 10-rounder at middleweight.


Tonga Tongotongo, perfect at 9-0 (9 KOs), will fight Ralph Etienne, 2-2 (2 KOs) in an all-Australian six-round light heavyweight bout while Sonny Knight, 4-0 (3 KOs), meets Alessandro Grippa, 2-0 (1 KO) to kick-off the card in another Aussie-on-Aussie fight, scheduled for five rounds at junior welterweight.
 
Who else saw "Keith Thurman vs Brock" and hoping it was Lesnar? :(
 
Mateo Tapia is fun as hell but he deserved a loss in his last fight. That "draw' was one hell of a way to kick off free PBC on Prime cards!
 
