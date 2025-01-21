The co-main event features Aussie veteran Michael Zerafa, 32-5 (20 KOs), and Besir Ay of Germany, 19-1 (9 KOs), in a middleweight contest.
Also on the card are Mexican-born, Australia-residing Mateo Tapia, 17-0-1 (10 KOs), and Sergei Vorobev of Russia, 20-2 (14 KOs). They will meet in a 10-rounder at middleweight.
Tonga Tongotongo, perfect at 9-0 (9 KOs), will fight Ralph Etienne, 2-2 (2 KOs) in an all-Australian six-round light heavyweight bout while Sonny Knight, 4-0 (3 KOs), meets Alessandro Grippa, 2-0 (1 KO) to kick-off the card in another Aussie-on-Aussie fight, scheduled for five rounds at junior welterweight.