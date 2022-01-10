Keith Jardine just got Macgruber'ed

I'm watching Episode 1 of the Magruber show on Peacawk and the Dean of Mean plays an inmate in one of the first scenes.

Yb6lacV.gif
 
I loved MacGruber tv series. Scene with motorcycle is one of the funniest I have ever seen. Can't remember which episode but if you see it you will know. :D
 
I loved MacGruber tv series. Scene with motorcycle is one of the funniest I have ever seen. Can't remember which episode but if you see it you will know. :D
Movie's actually better. The series is good but it's kinda drawn out like most series are
 
WTF was that about? A ancient Chinese testosterone boost? There had to be a reason for it.
 
I was watching me a good documentary on the adult channel and the camera slowly panned up to War Machine's ugly mug. Ruined the whole movie, then my sister went home.
<Huh2>

link of video please
 
