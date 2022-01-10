Keith Jardine just got Macgruber'ed

SSgt Dickweed
Apr 30, 2015
14,202
13,888
I'm watching Episode 1 of the Magruber show on Peacawk and the Dean of Mean plays an inmate in one of the first scenes.
I think it was a Jackson's Camp thing.Can't remember the last fighter who gave a mean nip twist during intros. There was an era where a decent amount randomly did it lmaoooo
this thread is going to slowly become more gayer and gayer
not that there's a problem with that
wait what? Didn't notice him thereI'm watching Episode 1 of the Magruber show on Peacawk and the Dean of Mean plays an inmate in one of the first scenes.
Movie's actually better. The series is good but it's kinda drawn out like most series areI loved MacGruber tv series. Scene with motorcycle is one of the funniest I have ever seen. Can't remember which episode but if you see it you will know.
I was watching me a good documentary on the adult channel and the camera slowly panned up to War Machine's ugly mug. Ruined the whole movie, then my sister went home.