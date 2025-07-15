Nature & Animals Keeping Carnivorous Plants

Thai Domi

Thai Domi

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 20, 2013
Messages
14,355
Reaction score
4,132
Do any of you guys keep carnivorous plants? I'm thinking about setting up an outdoor bog in a garden box (4x8) I have on the side of my house.

I live about 2-2.5 hours south of where flytraps occur naturally, so I'm hoping an outdoor garden will be feasible here.

Any tips or suggestions is appreciated!

giphy-60.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Crime 4 killed, 14 wounded in Chicago mass shooting outside Artis Restaurant and Lounge in River North
Replies
3
Views
221
TrueBias
TrueBias

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,896
Messages
57,565,320
Members
175,753
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top