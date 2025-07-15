Thai Domi
Do any of you guys keep carnivorous plants? I'm thinking about setting up an outdoor bog in a garden box (4x8) I have on the side of my house.
I live about 2-2.5 hours south of where flytraps occur naturally, so I'm hoping an outdoor garden will be feasible here.
Any tips or suggestions is appreciated!
