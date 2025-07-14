Keep seeing male coworker creep out female coworker.

Pierce 34
So the female coworker has told him "I don't have feelings for you, don't touch me at work I dont like that" and he continues to touch her but in a friendly way. What he does is constantly follow her around from work station to work station, stands next to her while she's working, stares at her like she's a piece of meat and once told him to go do another task in another workplace when he started to stare at her, and has asked her out bunch of times each time being no. He refuses to take no for answer
He also gets jealous when she talks to another male coworker. Should I intervene? idk
