Keep seeing male coworker creep out female coworker.

Pierce 34

Pierce 34

Canadian Conservative
@Blue
Joined
Dec 6, 2024
Messages
772
Reaction score
1,561
So the female coworker has told him "I don't have feelings for you, don't touch me at work I dont like that" and he continues to touch her but in a friendly way. What he does is constantly follow her around from work station to work station, stands next to her while she's working, stares at her like she's a piece of meat and once told him to go do another task in another workplace when he started to stare at her, and has asked her out bunch of times each time being no. He refuses to take no for answer

He also gets jealous when she talks to another male coworker. Should I intervene? idk
 
Mildly intervening wouldn't be a bad idea.

tumblr_mj4egvVay41ry1rm7o1_250.gif
 
open-can.gif


Nah just kidding.

We are talking about your place of work and you are a professional.

Just talk to him.


26d0430e-99d4-477e-a6ee-7e5be4006145_text.gif
 
Fuck him up bro, right in the office. Make sure she sees it.

Get fucking fired up over his limp corpse after the flying knee and start pointing to any other man in the office, frothing that if anybody else fucks with the girl they get the same deal.

Profit. Thank me later, G.
 
Funny coincidence, i have this chick at work that i really like, i recken i have a good chance of getting her. Shes playing hard to get, telling me to back off and not follow her around (i still do it) , not touch her anymore ( i still do that too). She Acts cold but i know she likes it.

But yeah TS sounds like a real jerk at your place. Say do you have the Q2 lease report ready for uploading to corporate, im having trouble with mine.
 
ChrisBN said:
Funny coincidence, i have this chick at work that i really like, i recken i have a good chance of getting her. Shes playing hard to get, telling me to back off and not follow her around (i still do it) , not touch her anymore ( i still do that too). She Acts cold but i know she likes it.

But yeah TS sounds like a real jerk at your place. Say do you have the Q2 lease report ready for uploading to corporate, im having trouble with mine.
Click to expand...


You’re doing this all wrong. The way to do this proper is to make an opposing thread.
 
Pierce 34 said:
So the female coworker has told him "I don't have feelings for you, don't touch me at work I dont like that" and he continues to touch her but in a friendly way. What he does is constantly follow her around from work station to work station, stands next to her while she's working, stares at her like she's a piece of meat and once told him to go do another task in another workplace when he started to stare at her, and has asked her out bunch of times each time being no. He refuses to take no for answer

He also gets jealous when she talks to another male coworker. Should I intervene? idk
Click to expand...
You should make out with her in front of him.

Reminds me of this Indian guy at the bar I worked at. He was obsessed with our hot bartender. He would constantly ask me to text her and tell her to come hang out on her nights off. Or he'd ask me for her number. I'd tell him no that's not how it works, she has to give you her number IF she wants you to have it. My buddy and I kind of felt bad for him because he'd always want to pay for everyone's drinks so we told him they aren't really your friend if you're always paying for their drinks. One time when she was leaving, she gave me a hug and he finally snapped. He looked like he was going to cry and he said why do you hug him and not me. She said because he doesn't smell like shit. I think I saw his soul leave his body at that moment. <Fedor23>
 
Spounman said:
You should make out with her in front of him.

Reminds me of this Indian guy at the bar I worked at. He was obsessed with our hot bartender. He would constantly ask me to text her and tell her to come hang out on her nights off. Or he'd ask me for her number. I'd tell him no that's not how it works, she has to give you her number IF she wants you to have it. My buddy and I kind of felt bad for him because he'd always want to pay for everyone's drinks so we told him they aren't really your friend if you're always paying for their drinks. One time when she was leaving, she gave me a hug and he finally snapped. He looked like he was going to cry and he said why do you hug him and not me. She said because he doesn't smell like shit. I think I saw his soul leave his body at that moment. <Fedor23>
Click to expand...

Fuck that's savage ha ha. Well at least you don't smell like shit i guess, that's something!
 
TankAbbott4Eva said:
Fuck that's savage ha ha. Well at least you don't smell like shit i guess, that's something!
Click to expand...

Yea that insanely brutal. At the same time though if he's smart he'll take that lesson and actually go and make some changes in his life.

As for OP you shouldn't do anything. Maybe advise the girl to go and tell HR but beyond that nothing else needs to be done.
 
Spounman said:
You should make out with her in front of him.

Reminds me of this Indian guy at the bar I worked at. He was obsessed with our hot bartender. He would constantly ask me to text her and tell her to come hang out on her nights off. Or he'd ask me for her number. I'd tell him no that's not how it works, she has to give you her number IF she wants you to have it. My buddy and I kind of felt bad for him because he'd always want to pay for everyone's drinks so we told him they aren't really your friend if you're always paying for their drinks. One time when she was leaving, she gave me a hug and he finally snapped. He looked like he was going to cry and he said why do you hug him and not me. She said because he doesn't smell like shit. I think I saw his soul leave his body at that moment. <Fedor23>
Click to expand...

The coworker I'm talking about also loses his cool and goes on a rampage
 
Bro you got to get a better job than Burger King
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Intermission
Relationships I just found out two married people with two kids each are screwing each other at work, how common is that?
7 8 9
Replies
162
Views
3K
Intermission
Intermission

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,865
Messages
57,562,856
Members
175,753
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top