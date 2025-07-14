Keep seeing male coworker creep out female coworker.

Pierce 34 said: So the female coworker has told him "I don't have feelings for you, don't touch me at work I dont like that" and he continues to touch her but in a friendly way. What he does is constantly follow her around from work station to work station, stands next to her while she's working, stares at her like she's a piece of meat and once told him to go do another task in another workplace when he started to stare at her, and has asked her out bunch of times each time being no. He refuses to take no for answer



He also gets jealous when she talks to another male coworker. Should I intervene? idk Click to expand...

You should make out with her in front of him.Reminds me of this Indian guy at the bar I worked at. He was obsessed with our hot bartender. He would constantly ask me to text her and tell her to come hang out on her nights off. Or he'd ask me for her number. I'd tell him no that's not how it works, she has to give you her number IF she wants you to have it. My buddy and I kind of felt bad for him because he'd always want to pay for everyone's drinks so we told him they aren't really your friend if you're always paying for their drinks. One time when she was leaving, she gave me a hug and he finally snapped. He looked like he was going to cry and he said why do you hug him and not me. She said because he doesn't smell like shit. I think I saw his soul leave his body at that moment.