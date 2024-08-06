KDR by RNC
This thread is for the general discussion of the event KDR: Baby Gender Guess! 8-10-24. Please add to the discussion here.
Immigrated from Algeria... were screwedThey don’t have doctors in Louisiana.
This is degenerate gambler behavior. Trying to get a read on a pregnancy. I like it.My wife also has been pretty nauseous lately which makes me think its a girl. Also with the heart rate being high.
I'm in it to win it.This is degenerate gambler behavior. Trying to get a read on a pregnancy. I like it.
Should have a tournament right there in the nursery to prepare it for this crazy worldBoy or Girl they will be in martial arts. Its a life skill at this point. The world is crazy.
Wtf lol