KDot Fans - New Album Just Dropped

Kendrick just sneak dropped a new album, GNX!!! This shit is pretty good!
Tracklist
- wacced out murals [Prod. by Dahi, Frano, Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, Tyler Mehlenbacher, Craig Balmoris & M-Tech]
- squabble up [Prod. by Kendrick Lamar, Sounwave, Bridgeway, Jack Antonoff & M-Tech]
- luther (feat. SZA) [Prod. by Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, Rose Lilah, M-Techm Bridgeway & Kamasi Washington]
- man at the garden [Prod. by Tyler Mehlenbacher, Craig Balmoris, Sounwave, Jack Antonoff & M-Tech]
- hey now (feat. Dody6) [Prod. by Mustard, Sounwave & Jack Antonoff]
- reincarnated [Prod. by Kendrick Lamar, Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, M-Tech & Noah Ehler]
- tv off [Prod. by Mustard, Sean Momberger, Sounwave, Jack Antonoff & Kamasi Washington]
- dodger blue (feat. Roddy Ricch, Siete7x & Wallie the Sensei) ) [Prod. by Tim Maxey, Tane Runo, Sounwave, Jack Antonoff & Terrace Martin]
- peekaboo (feat. AzChike) [Prod. by Bridgeway, Sean Momberger & Sounwave]
- heart pt. 6 [Prod. by Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, M-Tech & Juju]
- gnx (feat. Peysoh, Hitta J3 & Young Threat) [Prod. by Rascal, Kenny & Billy, Sounwave, Jack Antonoff & Tim Maxey]
- gloria (feat. SZA) [Prod. by Deats, Sounwave & Jack Antonoff]
