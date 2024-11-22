  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

KDot Fans - New Album Just Dropped

Kendrick just sneak dropped a new album, GNX!!! This shit is pretty good!




Tracklist​

  1. wacced out murals [Prod. by Dahi, Frano, Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, Tyler Mehlenbacher, Craig Balmoris & M-Tech]
  2. squabble up [Prod. by Kendrick Lamar, Sounwave, Bridgeway, Jack Antonoff & M-Tech]
  3. luther (feat. SZA) [Prod. by Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, Rose Lilah, M-Techm Bridgeway & Kamasi Washington]
  4. man at the garden [Prod. by Tyler Mehlenbacher, Craig Balmoris, Sounwave, Jack Antonoff & M-Tech]
  5. hey now (feat. Dody6) [Prod. by Mustard, Sounwave & Jack Antonoff]
  6. reincarnated [Prod. by Kendrick Lamar, Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, M-Tech & Noah Ehler]
  7. tv off [Prod. by Mustard, Sean Momberger, Sounwave, Jack Antonoff & Kamasi Washington]
  8. dodger blue (feat. Roddy Ricch, Siete7x & Wallie the Sensei) ) [Prod. by Tim Maxey, Tane Runo, Sounwave, Jack Antonoff & Terrace Martin]
  9. peekaboo (feat. AzChike) [Prod. by Bridgeway, Sean Momberger & Sounwave]
  10. heart pt. 6 [Prod. by Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, M-Tech & Juju]
  11. gnx (feat. Peysoh, Hitta J3 & Young Threat) [Prod. by Rascal, Kenny & Billy, Sounwave, Jack Antonoff & Tim Maxey]
  12. gloria (feat. SZA) [Prod. by Deats, Sounwave & Jack Antonoff]
 
Last edited:
The imaginarium of doctor parnassus or whatever the fuck he called the last album was absolutely terrible. Hopefully Drake brought him back to life.
 
I dont care about K-Dot but that is one bad ass exquisite machine he has on the cover, no doubt about it
 
Been listening to it on repeat for the past few hours. I'm liking it a lot, but it doesn't exactly feel like a full length album. More of an EP, and that is fine with me. I was surprised there were no features from Baby Keem or Doecchi. Production is nice. No skips IMO.
 
