What we're looking into is whether all of his matches registered under Zhekpe Zhek were MMA fights. Zhekpe Zhek is the national martial art of Kazakhstan, and it's also an ununified banner of many fights in that country that are with that sport or in MMA. It's a huge mess and we're trying to unravel things. Based on videos I've seen, the kid could be 14-1, or he could be like 23-1 (or maybe even 2, not sure about that other one).