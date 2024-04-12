Kayla vs Holm

Trabaho

Trabaho

Mighty
@Black
Joined
Jun 22, 2022
Messages
6,962
Reaction score
5,986
Which one of these natural talents do you pick to win this epic female badass showdown ? Essentially a grappler vs Striker scenario ? I'm intrigued. I never watched Kayla besides Highlights, how's her stand up ? I rate this fight a 9/10. I actually can't pick. But I assume Kayla is the fresher more primed fighter. If her competition was close to elite in PFL I would pick her based on athletic mileage. Strong chance of a finish and fireworks. Wouldn't be mad if this was even in the main card.
WMMA is lackluster unless the elite girls are competing. Then it's exciting. This is an elite match up with a Icon of WMMA in Holly. Make your prediction.



Screenshot_20240412_155635_Instagram.jpgScreenshot_20240412_155731_Instagram.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
Media Raquel Pennington not down with Kayla Harrison getting title shot with only one win, looking to return in September
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
Mr Dilkington
Mr Dilkington
Kyle Stephens
How is Holm such underdog vs. Harrison?!
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
Wagner Azevedo
Wagner Azevedo
Gabe
UFC Fight Austin Picks: Who The Heck Wins in Dariush vs. Tsarukyan?
Replies
9
Views
937
Siver!
Siver!

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,780
Messages
55,381,478
Members
174,754
Latest member
KXNGRETURN

Share this page

Back
Top