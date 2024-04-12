Kayla vs Holm

Which one of these natural talents do you pick to win this epic female badass showdown ? Essentially a grappler vs Striker scenario ? I'm intrigued. I never watched Kayla besides Highlights, how's her stand up ? I rate this fight a 9/10. I actually can't pick. But I assume Kayla is the fresher more primed fighter. If her competition was close to elite in PFL I would pick her based on athletic mileage. Strong chance of a finish and fireworks. Wouldn't be mad if this was even in the main card.WMMA is lackluster unless the elite girls are competing. Then it's exciting. This is an elite match up with a Icon of WMMA in Holly. Make your prediction.